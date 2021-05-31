President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ambassador Babagana Kingibe as his special envoy with cabinet rank status, to Chad and the Lake Chad Basin Region.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Kingibe’s appointment as a Special Envoy is in consonance with the resolution of the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission Member Countries, on the situation in Chad.



The Special Envoy will among other things, monitor developments in Chad and the Lake Chad Basin Region; aid reconciliation and seamless progress towards a return to democratic rule at the end of the current Transitional Military Council’s rule in Chad and collaborate with member countries and partners in the region with similar initiatives to restore stability.

Mustapha said President Buhari, has by the appointment, demonstrated the determination of Nigeria to lead regional security efforts that will stabilise the Lake Chad Basin Region, bring peace to Chad and ultimately eliminate the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East region of Nigeria.

According to him, the appointment is also a fulfilment of Buhari’s promise to the President of the Transitional Military Council of Chad, General Mahamat Deby Itno to support seamless progress towards a return to democratic rule when the latter visited Nigeria earlier in May.

Mustapha in the statement noted that Kingibe is an accomplished multilingual diplomat, who had at various times served the nation as Federal Permanent Secretary, Secretary to the Constituent Assembly, Cabinet Minister and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, adding that Kingibe had also participated in previous Nigeria-led Chadian reconciliation talks.

