…as Ochei sues for unity amongst party faithful

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

LEADERS and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the Delta North Senatorial District, weekend, said President Muhammadu Buhari was providing the needed dexterity in political and economic re-engineering to tackle the complex nature of challenges facing the country.

The party leaders and stakeholders in a communique issued at the end of their meeting in Agbor, passed vote of implicit confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari in his handling of the affairs of the nation.

The people in the eight-point communique signed by the State Secretary of APC Delta Caretaker Committee, Mr Chidi Okonji and Delta North Senatorial Chairman of the Committee, Chief George Okafor, said: “The meeting passed a unanimous vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari in his handling of the affairs of the country. The meeting noted that the complexity of the myriad of challenges besetting the country calls for dexterity in political and economic reengineering of the nation-state, and that is what the nation is getting now.

“The meeting appealed to all Nigerians, irrespective of party affiliation, to show understanding of the complex nature of our world today and tone down their highly inflammatory rhetorics so as to give Mr President the needed ambience to continue to lead the nation to peace and prosperity.

“The meeting noted that as the nation approaches the national election year of 2023, Delta North sons and daughters who are eligible to vie for the the state’s top job and have capacity, should indicate interest. Such aspirants are assured of total support from the senatorial zone, as the jostling for the governorship ticket of the state has always been contested by aspirants from all senatorial zones.

“A vote of implicit confidence was passed on the Notional Caretaker Committee of our party, the APC, under the able leadership of Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe State and his team, in their arduous task of repositioning our party for more electoral victories at the national and state levels.

“In line with No 4 above, the meeting also passed a vote of implicit confidence in the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led South-South Peace Building and Reconciliation Committee for setting up a four-man College of Leaders in the three senatorial districts of the state, to oversee affairs of the party in the respective districts.

“The party in the district resolved to appeal to our sister districts to concede the APC Delta State Chairmanship position to us. Towards this end, our leaders were mandated to build bridges of understanding and cooperation across the other two senatorial districts.

“The meeting canvassed for unity in the party in general but particularly in Delta North Senatorial District. The meeting appreciates with gratitude, goodwill messages from the following distinguished leaders of the party in the state: Festus Keyamo (Minister of State, Labour), Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Member, APC Leaders Forum, Dr Alex Ideh, Deputy Chairman, APC Leaders Forum”.

Meanwhile, a front row APC stalwart of Delta North extraction and former Speaker of the fifth Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Victor Ochei, enjoined the group to always support progressive ideas aimed at enhancing the electoral fortunes of the party within the Delta North senatorial district in particular and Delta State in general.

Ochei said; “the impressive attendance recorded at the meeting underscores the fact that Delta North has never and cannot be an appendage to our sister districts, and as such, it is imperative to unite and portray our district as one that can excel” .

He held that the forthcoming congresses require unity of purpose, adding that “nobody from any other district will determine the results of the exercise”

