Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received the first made in Nigeria cell phone, known as ITF Mobile.

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo presented the phone to Buhari, before the commencement of the cabinet meeting currently holding at the First Lady Conference room, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adebayo said the phone was one of the twelve produced, using locally sourced components, by the Electrical/Electronics Technology Department of the Industrial Training Fund’s (ITF) Model Skills Training Centre.

“Twelve indigenous mobile cell phones produced by the Model Skills Training Centre of the Industrial Training Fund; an agency under Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment was launched,” Adebayo said.

“It gives me great pleasure Mr President, to present you with one of the phones.”

The President also presided over the swearing-in of one commissioner each, for the National Population Commission and the Federal Civil Service Commission ahead of deliberations at the cabinet meeting.

Those sworn-in were Wakil Bukar as Commissioner of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCC) and Mohammed Dattijo Usman as Commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC).

Bukar is to replace the FCC Commissioner from Bauchi State while Usman replaces the NPC Commissioner from Niger State. Representatives from the two States died recently.

Meanwhile, among those physically attending the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Others include the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami and Trade and investment; Niyi Adebayo.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja.





