President Muhammadu Buhari on a visit to his ranch in Daura, Katsina State, in June 2015.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will retire to his farm to attend to his cattle at the end of his second term.

“I have never abandoned my farm. I still have a number of cattle. I will go to my farm daily I will try and keep my keep myself busy,” Buhari told a team of Arise TV journalists who interviewed him.

The interview was broadcast by the television station on Thursday morning.

Apart from his retirement plans, Buhari answered questions on sundry other issues including the secessionist agitations in the Southeast, suspension of Twitter operations and #EndSARS.

While the Nigerian leader was reluctant and ultimately decided “to keep that to myself” when the suspension of Twitter will be halted in the country, he claimed without providing evidence that the #EndSARS protests against police brutality which in different cities in October 2020 were aimed at removing him from office.

The government has always blamed those opposed to the government for sponsoring the protests. Many young people who mobilised others for the protests have had their bank accounts frozen.

Twitter and its co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey were balmed for escalating and funding the protests. Dorsey, like many popular figures across the world, tweeted in support of the protests led by young Nigerians.

Donate via #Bitcoin to help #EndSARS 🇳🇬 https://t.co/kf305SFXze

— jack (@jack) October 14, 2020

He also calls for donations for the protesters.

Twitter operation was suspended last week, with the authorities blaming the platform for enlivening activities they said endangers the existence of the country.





