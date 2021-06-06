Buhari. Photo/TWITTER/NIGERIAGOV

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, yesterday, insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari should tender an apology to Ndigbo for the civil war contentions against Southeast, noting that Igboland will never be destroyed twice. In a statement in Abakaliki, the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said President Buhari should show Igbo love and not war threats by repeating the episode of the civil war experience, which killed three million Igbo people and wreaked havoc on Igbo properties.

He noted that the recent provocative onslaught against Southeast gave rise to Northern delinquents, who commandeered the moment to unleash affliction on security formations and government agencies, such as INEC.

He said Ohanaeze Ndigbo is solidly behind the Southeast Governors in these tribulations and difficulties to restore peace and stability in the region, and that President Buhari should meet with Igbo Governors and leaders, including youths and agitators to find a way out.

The statement reads in part: “Federal Government honoured the Yoruba Nation through MKO Abiola by the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day to heal the psyche and wounds of the past. Southeast should be honoured on June 12 Democracy Day through Presidential pardon and amnesty for all repentant Biafra agitators, no matter what challenges confront Ndigbo. We will not like to be threatened with the genocide of 30 months of Biafra War again…”



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...