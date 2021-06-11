By Editor
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will speak to the government-owned National Television Authority (NTA) on Friday night, his spokesman said.
It will be the second interview for the media-shy Nigerian leader in less than 48 hours. He was on interviewed by a team of Arise TV journalists on Thursday morning.
“It promises to be revealing and educating,” Buhari spokesman Femi Adesina said in a statement.
