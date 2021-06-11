By Editor

11 June 2021 | 3:01 pm

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will speak to the government-owned National Television Authority (NTA) on Friday night, his spokesman said.

It will be the second interview for the media-shy Nigerian leader in less than 48 hours. He was on interviewed by a team of Arise TV journalists on Thursday morning.

“It promises to be revealing and educating,” Buhari spokesman Femi Adesina said in a statement.



In this article:

Arise TVMuhammadu Buhari‎

