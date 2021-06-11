Arise TVMuhammadu Buhari‎NationalNewsNigeria

Buhari To Speak To NTA On Friday Night

By
0
Views: Visits 3

By Editor

11 June 2021   |   3:01 pm

Related

Security Challenges: State Governors must wake up to their responsibilities – Buhari

5 hours ago  Nigeria

Buhari appoints Ilelah as NBC Director-General

4 hours ago  Nigeria

Nigeria’s Senate President finally speaks on Twitter ban

15 mins ago  Nigeria

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will speak to the government-owned National Television Authority (NTA) on Friday night, his spokesman said.

x

It will be the second interview for the media-shy Nigerian leader in less than 48 hours. He was on interviewed by a team of Arise TV journalists on Thursday morning.

“It promises to be revealing and educating,” Buhari spokesman Femi Adesina said in a statement.

x

x


In this article:

Arise TVMuhammadu Buhari‎

Receive News Alerts on Whatsapp: +2348136370421


No comments yet

We Are Have No Powers To Grant Tax Waivers To Local, Foreign Investors—FIRS BOSS

Previous article

Norway Sees Oil In Its Future Despite IEA’s Warnings

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply