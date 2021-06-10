By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has praised President Muhammadu Buhari’s effort of developing the transportation sector in the state which he says is changing the state to the commercial nerve centre of West Africa and not just that of the north.

Governor Ganduje stated this while delivering a speech at the flag off ceremony of the construction of a Federal Government dual carriage road from Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi in Katsina state on Thursday in Kano.

“This is a gigantic project with social and economic as well as security benefit to the people of Kano.

“The time will not be enough to mention what Mr President has done to Nigeria in terms of developing transportation from Maiduguri to Kano to Abuja to Ibadan to Lagos.

“We have seen how he has developed the railway from Lagos to Ibadan to Abuja to Kano to Katsina to Niger Republic.

“Now, here is the Kano-Tofa-Gwarzo-Dayi in Katsina state being reconstructed and dualized” the governor said.

In his speech, the chairman of the Appropriation Committee of the Senate, Sen Barau Jibril described the current state of the road as a death trap that has been brought back to life by president Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is in fulfilment of our campaign promise when the people of Kano requested that the road from Kano to Dayi, which has turned into a death trap be reconstructed” Sen Barau said.

The road which will run from Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi in Katsina state will be 83km long with three bridges to be constructed.

The project which will last 24 months is due to be completed on 20th of December 2022 and will gulp a total of N62.7 billion.

