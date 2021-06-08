A group, RichLife Africa Project, at the weekend, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to Nigerians, who are raising concern over rising insecurity, hunger and poverty in the country.



In an open letter to the president, Director of RichLife Africa Project, Modestus Bernard, said the President has good intention and doing his best for the country, but his vision was not realistic.

“Our understanding is that you are doing everything within your power to take Nigeria to the promise land, but your vision is far from reality, and calls for review of strategy.

“The current state of insecurity is escalating and almost getting out of hand, which is a major cause for sincere concern, as Nigerians are being killed on daily basis.

“The police, the army and every other security agency is over-stretched, and surely, we can no longer secure Nigeria with guns,” the letter reads in part.





