Nigeria’s oldest secondary school, CMS Grammar School, Lagos is celebrating the 162nd anniversary of its establishment.

The management of the institution, Old Grammarian Society (OGS) and members of the Founder’s Day Planning Committee of the CMS Grammar School, Lagos kicked off the week-long programme of activities with a Career Talk for current students of the school on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Students who excel academically will also be celebrated during the Prize-giving day event.

Other activities lined up for the Founders’ Day celebration include Speech and Prize Giving Day and Student Feast to herald the Dedication of Projects, Thanksgiving Service and Founder’s Day Luncheon on June 6 at the CMS Grammar School, Bariga, Lagos.

Chairman of the Founder’s Day Planning Committee, Dr Dipo Arigbede during a media chat last said this year’s celebrations will be “one of the best” in the school’s history of the 162-year-old school because so many projects will be commissioned.

The OGS President, Mr Olu Vincent in his remarks enunciated the efforts being made by Old Boys of the school to sustain the heritage of the faith-based educational institution through different acts of giving.

Vincent, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Director pointed to the Olympic-size swimming pool, the four-floor hostel accommodation, the e-library; the multi-million naira Digitization programme, air-conditioning systems for the ​school ​hall and chapel and a host of other ​physical ​assets as some of the projects donated by Old Boys and various Set​s​ of the school.

‘He said: ‘You can now understand why the old boys are so passionate about their Alma Mater and no sacrifice or contribution would be considered too big or great’.’

OGS Chapters in the Americas, UK/Europe, Oyo and Abuja will also be holding thanksgiving services and banquets to celebrate the 162 anniversary in the coming days.

Established on June 6, 1859, by the late Reverend Babington Macaulay, the school has a rich heritage and tradition and prides itself on producing some of Nigeria’s best brains across all fields of endeavours.

Some of the Old Boys of the school include Chief Ernest Shonekan, Mr Akintola Williams, Prof Oladipo Ogunlesi, Bishop George Bako, Late Art Alade,, Pa​ Taiwo​ Olaom​o​, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Mr Modupe Alakija, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Dare Art Alade, Late Prof Ayodele Aowjobi, Late Chief Folarin Coker, Late Chief T.O.S Benson among others.



