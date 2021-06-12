Caitlyn Jenner Accuses Jimmy Kimmel Of Being Transphobic

Caitlyn Jenner has accused Jimmy Kimmel of transphobia after the comedian called her ‘Donald Trump in a wig’ during Thursday’s broadcast of his ABC late-night show.

Jenner, who is currently running to become the next Republican governor of California, took to Twitter on Friday slamming the funnyman and noting the relative silence from the LGBTQ community in the wake of the remark.

Jenner wrote:

‘Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig. He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat.

On Thursday night, Kimmel mocked Jenner’s political aspirations during the opening monologue of his show.

She’s just trying to get attention. Caitlyn Jenner has a better chance of being the next Batman than she does governor of California. She knows little to nothing about anything, really.

Some Twitter users lashed out at Kimmel, calling him a ‘bigot’ and ‘transphobic’.

One wrote:

I cannot stand her [Jenner] and I understand the root of that comparison, but it’s transphobic to compare her to a man in a wig. Pretty gross joke.

However, Kimmel’s controversial joke didn’t garner much backlash, prompting Jenner to accuse the left of double standards and claiming Kimmel has been protected.

In a subsequent stream of tweets shared on Friday, she pointed out several politically incorrect jokes and skits that Kimmel had made during his comedy career.

Speaking of @jimmykimmel he also received a pass from the WOKE on his use of black face and racist actions. Hypocrite.

He shared a screenshot showing Kimmel in black face during a Saturday Night Live skit in 2000.

Jenner also accused Kimmel of harassment, sharing an old clip from his program The Man Show in which he asked women to touch his pants and guess what was inside of them.

Kimmel’s comment about Jenner on Thursday night came just hours after the aspiring Governor appeared on another ABC TV show – The View.

