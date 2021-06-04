Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN) president, Dr. Samson Ayokunle

• Says 1999 constitution long overdue, riddled with problems

• Group demands adoption of 50% appointment slots for youths in constitution

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has kicked against the monopolisation of the Presidency by a region, saying that the 1999 Constitution is long overdue for change and riddled with a plethora of problems.

It also canvassed rotation of the Presidency among the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, stated this, yesterday, during the 27th anniversary of Maranatha Lord Cometh Ministries International, Iwo Road, Ibadan.

He said: “It is in our proposal that Nigeria should be for all. So, the position of the president must be rotated through the six geo-political zones of the country

“One zone cannot say that because it is in the majority retain the position for ever. Others will feel cheated and dissatisfaction will come in. No tribe or ethnic group must because of larger population continue to have the Presidency. The time for that has gone. It should be rotated so that everybody can share in the dividends of democracy.

“We are also saying that the 1999 Constitution is full of problems because it is a dual constitution. Let the constitution be Western democracy if we are practising Western democracy.”

MEANWHILE, a Yoruba group, Yoruba Youth Socio-Cultural Association (YYSA) Worldwide, yesterday, said the National Assembly should consider 50 per cent affirmative action for Nigerians within the age bracket of (18-40) in the ongoing constitutional review.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by its National President, Olalekan Hammed.

He said: “Nigerian youths have waited too long in the corridors of power and the only thing that could guarantee the appointment of youths into various political offices in Nigeria is the constitutional power.

“Therefore, necessary sections of the constitution should be reviewed to accommodate young people for us to have sense of belonging, as well as encourage popular participation.

“It will also go a long way in terms of ensuring good governance through digitalism.”





