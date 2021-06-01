By Charly Agwam – Bauchi Bauchi State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has debunked rumours that Bauchi Christians are refusing to receive the Covid-19 vaccine over some controversial religious beliefs.

In a press release signed by its Secretary, Reverend Matthew Wakili Laslimbo and distributed to Bauchi journalists on Tuesday, CAN state that the insinuation is untrue, unsubstantiated and a figment of the imagination of the peddlers.

“Christians in the state are obedient people who are committed to participating in the exercise. Quite a number of Christian frontline workers and leaders have taken the first jab of the vaccination and are waiting for the second jab.

Also Read: Families of murdered man, woman in Edo protest over handling of investigation “CAN being the mouthpiece of the community, none of the state EXCO members, both the former and the newly elected executive were ever at any point consulted for any official meeting or submission at the state level in Bauchi on Covid-19 program.

“Yet, as a matter of concern, we, at our level have been putting our best in sensitizing not only the Church but the entire society to comply with all the Covid-19 rules and protocol. We, therefore, distance ourselves from pronouncements or any insinuation that Christians in Bauchi state have tagged the vaccination exercise as anti-christian”

“I want to assure the government that no Christians in Bauchi state will deliberately not take the vaccination. I, therefore, call on all Christians that are medically fit to come out and take the vaccine,” the statement reads.

Recall that Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed had decried the alleged refusal of Christian leaders to take the AztraZenica Covid-19 vaccine after the governor was briefed on vaccine acceptance by the Head of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed

Vanguard News Nigeria