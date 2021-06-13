It appears that the universe came together to see that glasses are shattered and it is a week of world records. From the journey out of space to becoming the hottest creature on the planet. Catch up on all the major stories that made our week:

What in the quackery?!

What happens when an imposter handles a surgical knife? Well, a woman was declared dead after an ex-security guard at a Pakistan Lahore Mayo hospital posed as a doctor and performed surgery on her. The 80-year-old woman died two weeks after Waheed Butt attempted to treat her back wound with the aid of a qualified technician. A source in the hospital argued that they “can’t keep up with what every doctor and what everyone is doing at all times” because “it is a large hospital.” This will not be the first time that Butt will pose as a doctor. Thankfully, he is in police custody.

(FILES) In this file photo the CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos (R) gestures as he addresses the Amazon’s annual Smbhav event in New Delhi on January 15, 2020. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Journey to space

Look who is going to the moon in July. Amazon’s billionaire founder, Jeff Bezos, said he and his brother Mark will fly on the first crewed space flight from his rocket company “Blue Origin”. In an Instagram post, Bezos wrote, “Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of travelling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother.” Bezos, who is due to step down as Amazon’s chief on July 5, will join the winner of an auction for a seat on the first space flight from Blue Origin. Bezos will be the first billionaire to actually travel into space on a rocket developed by his own company.

Interesting promises

A Mexican model-turned-politician has promised female voters free breast augmentation if she wins the election. Rocio Pino, who goes by the moniker La Grosera – meaning “The Rude One”, is contesting for a seat in Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies. She had stripped naked and flaunted her ample assets as part of her election campaign.

Pino first gained fame through her OnlyFans page, which has nearly 60,000 subscribers. While free breast augmentation for all women is her main promise, others include teaching girls about abuse in school, sanctioning men who do not contribute financially to their children’s upbringing, introducing laws to protect women from cyber crime and giving female cancer survivors first dibs on the gratis surgeries.

Sexiest Woman Alive

Teyana Taylor is now the first Black woman to be named the “Sexiest Woman Alive” by Maxim Magazine. The “Gonna Love Me” singer took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement. “Somebody pinch me!!!! Maxim Hot 100 to be named the ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ by literally living in the skin I’m in,” she captioned a post of images from her magazine shoot. “WOW…Stepping back in front of the lens has been a journey of self-reflection and self-confidence. Living up to [the] name and title of this shoot wholeheartedly made me nervous.” The Coming 2 America actress has since retired from putting out music.

World record

A South African woman claims to have given birth to ten children in what would be the world’s largest-ever live birth if confirmed by doctors. Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, who is already a mother of twins, gave birth to seven boys and three girls by Caesarean section at a hospital in Pretoria. Her husband Tebogo Tsotetsi – who is currently unemployed, told journalists of the birth of the decuplets late on Monday night, saying he is ‘happy’ and ’emotional’. It comes just a month after a Malian woman, Halima Cisse, gave birth to nine children at a hospital in Morocco.

