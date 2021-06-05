Enugu-based Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, who is the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), has been banned by the Catholic church from commenting on partisan politics.

The Catholic bishop of Enugu Diocese Callistus Onaga in a letter dated June 3, 2021, disclosed the ban to Fr. Mbaka and also converted his adoration ministry to chaplaincy.

According to Punch, the letter also explains that Mbaka still leads the chaplaincy but the bishop (Onaga) can appoint any ministerial officer “to assist the chaplains to oversee the pastoral activities of the ministry.”

. The ban is coming after the controversy surrounding the recent disappearance and appearance of Fr. Mbaka which also led to the shutdown of his Adoration Ministry after he had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached.

