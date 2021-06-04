Thiago Silva and Olivier GiroudBy Emmanuel OkogbaChelsea has handed defender Thiago Silva and striker Olivier Giroud an extra year at the London club.

Silva who joined as a free agent from Ligue 1 side, PSG and Giroud who has been at the club since 2018 played a major role in the club’s run to Champions League triumph.

The 36 years old Brazilian has settled into the club, continuing to hold down a regular spot even after a managerial change at the Stamford Bridge side.

A statement on the club’s website by director Marina Granovskaia reads: ‘When we brought Thiago Silva in last summer, we knew we were adding a world-class player to the squad. Thiago has duly shown everyone at Chelsea his immense quality throughout this season, and he has had a huge influence on and off the pitch for us.

‘We said when he signed that we hoped Thiago would add new trophies to his impressive list of honours, and he has done just that with our success in the Champions League this weekend. We now hope that he carries on in exactly the same fashion in the coming year.’

ALSO READ:

Inter Milan unveils Inzaghi as new head coachGiroud’s four-goal haul against Sevilla in the Champions League was one of the boosters the needed to become European Champions for the first time since 2012.

“Olivier has been such a crucial part of so many big moments for this club, from his contribution to our FA Cup victory in 2018 to scoring 11 goals on the way to winning the Europa League in 2019. He has continued to score significant goals, and we will never forget his effort against Atletico Madrid on the way to winning the Champions League this season.

‘With so much to still to play for, there was only one decision we could make when we exercised the option to extend his contract back in April.’ said Granovskaia on the France international’s contract extension.

Since his switch from Arsenal, Giroud has helped the Blues secure three major honours, as well as claiming World Cup glory with France in 2018. He has 32 goals to his name for the club, including half-a-dozen this season in the Champions League, making him the top scorer for the European champions in that competition.

Thiago Silva featured 34 times in all competitions and scored twice.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...