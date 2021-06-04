Thiago SilvaBy Emmanuel OkogbaChelsea has handed Thiago Silva an extra year taking his time at the London club into the second season.

Silver who joined as a free agent from Ligue 1 side, PSG played a major role in the club’s run to Champions League triumph.

The 36 years old Brazilian has settled into the club, continuing to hold down a regular spot even after a managerial change at the Stamford Bridge side.

Inter Milan unveils Inzaghi as new head coachA statement on the club’s website by director Marina Granovskaia reads: ‘When we brought Thiago Silva in last summer, we knew we were adding a world-class player to the squad. Thiago has duly shown everyone at Chelsea his immense quality throughout this season, and he has had a huge influence on and off the pitch for us.

‘We said when he signed that we hoped Thiago would add new trophies to his impressive list of honours, and he has done just that with our success in the Champions League this weekend. We now hope that he carries on in exactly the same fashion in the coming year.’

Thiago Silva featured 34 times in all competitions and scored twice.

