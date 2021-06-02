ODD / ODD NEWS

Chic grandma sells tomb for a living

A chic 84-year-old woman who likes to put on makeup and high heels has become an online hit for selling graveyards for a living. Photo: screenshot of Pear Video on Sina Weibo.

A chic 84-year-old woman who likes to put on makeup and high heels has become an online hit for selling graveyards for a living. Her monthly income can reach tens of thousands of yuan.

In a video circulating online, Chen Guanhua from Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality was seen dressed in stylish clothes and walking around in fine heels. She said,”People who do sales have to go out with a certain image and temperament, that’s the spirit of us entrepreneurial people!”

“My sales performance is the top one every month,” Chen said proudly, showing off her multiple awards. Her income can often reach 50,000-60,000 yuan ($7,850-9,420) a month.

Chen loves her profession, and rejects any idea that it is a macabre way of making a living. “Don’t look at the funeral industry as intimidating. Everyone will come to this day.”

Being a cool grandma in her spare time, Chen wears only stiletto heels and is as fit as any young person. “I’m not afraid of gaining in age. I’ll never be old.”

Global Times