China Targets Underground Camera Peeping Industry

[FILES] This photo taken on September 24, 2020 . (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT

Chinese authorities have launched a nationwide campaign against  underground camera peeping industry. The  decision was made by the Cyberspace Administration of China and three other government agencies. It is aimed at better protection of individual privacy.

Camera peeing-related illegal practices have severely infringed on privacy and become an issue of concern to many.

In recent years, officials said lawless individuals hacked into and controlled security cameras in citizens’ homes and public places.

Such individuals  convert smartphones and smart bracelet bands into camera-peeping kits, as well as sell crack software and spread peeping techniques to peeping Toms, forming an underground industrial chain.




