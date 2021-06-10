An epidemiologist based in Gombe State, Dr Bile Nuhu, has emphasised the need for members of the public to be conscious of their personal hygiene to avert another outbreak of cholera.

Nuhu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Gombe that, ”It is of great importance for us to take precautions to avert a reccurrence of the disease by washing our hands before and after meals.

”We should ensure our food and water are safe for use, as the risk of the disease is low when the simple steps are followed.”

He said the main factor that facilitates the transmission of cholera is the living condition of densely concentrated population in areas with poor hygiene.

Nuhu noted that such areas used to facilitate the emergence and development of cholera outbreak, hence, the need for the general public to take precaution.

NAN reports that the commissioner for health had, on May 27, declared cholera outbreak in some parts of the state.

He also reported that seven lives were lost, with many hospitalised, treated and discharged.

According to him, so far, the state has not recorded any new cases of death from the disease apart from those that were earlier announced by the Commissioner.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...