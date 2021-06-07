The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, on Monday swore in Justice Salisu Garba as the substantive Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) High Court, Abuja.

Muhammad presided over the swearing-in ceremony at the ceremonial court of the Supreme Court in Abuja.

Garba was in January 2021 sworn-in as acting Chief Judge of the FCT High Court following the retirement of Justice Ishaq Bello from the position.

He hails from Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, previously served as the Chief Registrar of the FCT High Court until he was appointed a judge of the court 1998.

He was called to bar in 1984 and completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1985.

Garba was appointed as Magistrate in FCT in 1989.

He became the Chief Registrar of the FCT High Court in 1997. He was appointed a Judge of the FCT High Court in 1998.

