Says businesses have suffered losses running into billions of NairaBy Gabriel Ewepu – AbujaAs Nigerians and the international community continue to react over Federal Government’s ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria, a civil society organization, Concerned Nigerians Group, CNG, Sunday, threatened to sue telecommunication companies for disconnecting Nigerians from Twitter.

The move by CNG was disclosed in a statement signed by the Convener, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, where it was made known that many Nigerian businesses have suffered losses running into billions of Naira after the ban was placed on Twitter by the Buhari-led administration.

The statement also explained why the telecommunication companies will be sued as it points that the companies “implemented an illegal ban blindly without a valid court order.”

The statement reads in part, “At @ConcernedNIG, we will be suing the telecom companies for disconnecting Twitter in the country without a valid court order immediately the courts resumes because this is a clear breach of SC 37 CFRN.

READ ALSO: Twitter ban: Rescind your decision or face legal actions, PDP Reps Caucus threatens FG“The constitution guarantees the privacy of citizens, their homes, correspondence, telephone conversations and telegraphic communications which Twitter is inclusive. These guaranteed rights cannot be taken away by executive fiat.”

According to the statement, “The ban on Twitter is not only unconstitutional but null and void because it has no legal backing. And as such, the telecommunication companies who implemented the illegal ban blindly without a valid court order must be made to pay for the damages suffered by Nigerians.

“Many businesses who rely on Twitter for patronage have suffered great loss and as such this and many other reasons will serve as locus.”

It will be recalled that on Friday last week, Federal Government announced suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria, via the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

