Nigerian Defence Headquarters PHOTO: Twitter

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters says speculations that there is mass retirement of some generals in the Nigerian Army following the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is not true.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, stated this while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said that the retirement of senior officers from the military was always voluntary, adding that the military high command has yet to authorise the retirement of any officer.

“At this point, you are all aware of the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya.

“This has stirred up a lot of rumours in the media about mass retirements in the military.

“I wish to use this medium to dispel such unfounded rumours as retirement is only on a voluntary basis for senior officers who desire to do so.

“At this point, no retirements has been authorized by the military high command,” he said.



