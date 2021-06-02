The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has recommended 18 years as the minimum age for marriage by female citizens to the National Assembly in its efforts to amend the nation’s constitution

Its President, His Eminence (Dr.) Samson Ayokunle made the recommendation while presenting the position of association before the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review Committee for the Southwest zone sitting in Akure, Ondo state capital.

Ayokunle who spoke through Ondo state chairman of the association asked the lawmakers to input in the nation’s constitution 18 years as minimum age for marriage by female citizens.

He lamented that the girl-child has been exposed to series of indecent tradition and circumstances in the nation.

“We recommend that the constitution shall bring clarity and emphasis to recognising and affirming eighteen years as the age of maturity and that for sexual consent.”

Aside from the myriads of child abuse against the girl-child, the clergyman argued that it would also avail the female folk to maximally explore inclusiveness and participation in all spheres of her growth to adulthood.

“Guarantee for the rights of women and girls, females, to contest or seek appointment based on equal opportunities that secure their active participation in politics” he said.

The Ekiti State Commissioner Regional Development and Special Duties, Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu who presented the state government’s position said that the forum was an opportunity to look at areas of the constitution that are not okay.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Southwest Constitution Review Centre for Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti states, Peter Akpatason after the meeting assured that all the submissions would be relayed to House of Representatives.

Akpatason said that no fewer than 35 proposals were submitted and presented before the committee for consideration.

