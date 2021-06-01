NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has appealed to National Assembly not to remove the national minimum wage from the Exclusive list.

Mr Uchenna Ekwe, the Head of International Relations Department, Liaison to NASS, NLC, made the appeal on Tuesday during the Public Hearing by House of Representatives Committee on 1999 Constitution Review holding in Enugu.

He said that allowing the issues of the minimum wage in the Federal Government’s exclusive list was part of democratic processes.

Ekwe noted that those canvassing for its removal were ignorant of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) laws and making a vital mistake.

“The laws allow issues of national minimum wages be maintained by the Federal Government.

“That is why when Gov. Yahaya Bello dissolved NLC in Kogi State, ILO queried Federal Government and not the state because they see minimum wage issues as national issues.

“In America also, President Joe Biden has announced the review of the minimum wage because it is a national issue,” he said.

He also urged them to grant proper autonomy to Local Governments in the country, saying it was the only government that was nearer to the people.

According to him, Local Government removes pressure from the states, because they attend to certain issues at the grassroots which if left unattended will lead to crisis.

He urged them to throw away bills seeking the removal of Local Government as the third tier of government.





