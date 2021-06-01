Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III has called for use of Hijab by Muslim women without restrictions and in total observance of the freedom of religion in the country.

According to Vanguard , the monarch made the call on Tuesday, June 1, at the northwest Zonal public hearing on the constitution review organized by the House of Representatives for stakeholders from Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara in Birnin Kebbi.

Abubakar who is the president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), asked why the wearing of the Hijab would be a problem for others who were not using it.

He also said other religions should be encouraged to adopt what their religions order them to do.

The Sultan said; “The most important issue is the issue of religion. Almighty God created us to worship him and you must protect my rights as a Muslim, in whatever documents you are going to bring and there are no two ways about it.

“I must have the freedom to worship Allah the way Almighty says I should worship him. So, why do people make too much noise about Shariah and its implementation?

“It is all about our lives as Muslims from the day of our birth till we die. So, look at the way to protect the interests of Muslims that constitute over 50 percent of this nation’s population. Whether in the North, East, South, or West.

“I believe nobody should stop me from practicing my religion and I must practice it to the best of my ability, without tampering with other religions or their freedom. You can pick a stone and keep it in your home; that is the problem between you and your God, not me.

“There are so many cases where young girls were denied the right to use their Hijabs in schools. Why is it that the use of the Hijab becomes a problem to those people who are not using Hijab?

“On the other hand, we should even encourage persons of other faiths to do what their religions ordered them to do. And that is how we will live in peace.”