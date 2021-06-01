Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Tuesday, in Enugu, declared open a two-day Zonal Public Hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review for Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi states, reiterating his administration’s support, “unequivocal and unwavering commitment to an egalitarian Nigeria where justice, fairness, equity and inclusiveness shall be functional directive principles of state policy”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi had during the Zonal Public Hearing of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, held in Enugu, last week, declared the state government’s support for amendments in the constitution of Nigeria that will enhance the nation’s unity and prosperity “in an environment where justice, fairness and equity shall prevail”.

Declaring open the House of Representatives Committee’s Zonal Public Hearing in Enugu, on Tuesday, the governor further enjoined all relevant institutions, civil society organizations, stakeholders and the entire Enugu State citizenry “to stand up and be counted in this important national discussion”.

While welcoming members of the House of Representatives Committee to Enugu State, Gov. Ugwuanyi extended his administration’s fraternal compliments to the leader of the team, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and member representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu and “other illustrious Representatives from Enugu State: Rt. Hon. Ofor Gregory Chukwuegbo and Hon. Nnolim John Nnaji representing Enugu South/Enugu North and Nkanu West/Nkanu East Federal Constituencies, respectively”.

“I also acknowledge other Honourable Members of the 9th Assembly, to wit: Hon. Akande-Sadipe Tolulope Tiwalola, Hon. Ahmed Shehu, Hon. John Dyegh, Hon. Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu, Hon. Usman Ahmed Liman and Hon. Makwe Livinus Makwe”, the governor added while wishing them a successful public hearing.

Earlier in his address, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Okechukwu, on behalf of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and the Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the House Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Rt. Hon. Idris Wase, welcomed Gov. Ugwuanyi and other participants to the event.

Rt. Hon. Okechukwu disclosed that the zonal public hearing was “in our quest for a Constitution that advances a more perfect union, good governance and prosperity”.

The lawmaker said that the committee is in the South East for a serious business of ensuring that views and aspirations of the people of the geo-political zone are captured and reflected in the ongoing Constitution Review exercise.

“We believe that the ongoing exercise, if well harnessed, presents the Nigerian government and people with ample opportunity to find answers to the myriads of pressing challenges facing our nation today.

“On our part, we assure you that your views will count. Whatever views and memos you submit here today and tomorrow will form part of the working documents and views of the Constitution Review exercise by the 9th Assembly”, he said.

While appreciating the Governors of South East region and the respective State Houses of Assembly for their cooperation, the House Deputy Minority Leader, expressed special gratitude to “my brother and our Leader, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor of Enugu State, for his personal touch and commitment towards a successful take-off of the public hearing”.

In his brief remarks, the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, on behalf of his colleagues from Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi states, reaffirmed their stance during the Senate Committee’s Zonal Public Hearing, in Enugu, stressing that the exercise was timely in view of various challenges confronting the nation.

He reassured the people of the three states that they will convoke similar public hearing, when the amendment draft is sent to the State Houses of Assembly from the National Assembly, for them (people) to make their input “before we send it back to Abuja”.