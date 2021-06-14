Brasilian superstar Neymar ran the show as he scored one and assisted another in Brasil’s 3-0 Copa America opener victory against Venezuela at the Estadio Nacional.

PSG defender Marquinhos set La Selecao going, netting Brasil’s first and his third international goal before teammate Neymar added a second from the penalty spot in the 64th minute.

Brasil dominated proceedings, finishing the game with eighteen shots to Venezuela’s three, with Gabriel Barbosa sealing the win with a late strike.

Brazil started on the front foot and twice went close early on, Joel Graterol keeping out Richarlison and Eder Militao heading wide from a teasing Renan Lodi cross.

Richarlison saw an effort ruled out for offside soon after, while Neymar dragged wide from a promising position as Brazil failed to extend their advantage before the interval.

Neymar was unable to steer home a Gabriel Jesus cross at the start of the second period, but he stroked home from the spot shortly after the hour mark after Danilo had been clipped in the area by Yohan Cumana.

Late on Neymar turned provider for Brazil’s third in the 89th minute, rounding Graterol and crossing for Barbosa to chest home from almost on the line.

