Financial Controller, Coscharis Mobility, Olaleke Oyediran (left); Managing Director, Coscharis Mobility, Christian Chigbundu; GM, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde, at the official media launch of its vehicle finance partnership scheme in Lagos.

Coscharis Mobility has introduced a finance scheme for potential vehicle buyers and existing owners that are itching for new models.

The finance scheme aims at making ownership of brand-new automobiles easier for Nigerians.

A similar policy, under the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP), is yet to materialise since it was launched in 2013.

Unlike the conventional vehicle financing scheme often midwifed by banks, the new scheme is an arrangement with its parent company, Coscharis Motors Plc., requiring interested individual or group to make a down payment of 10 to 30 per cent of the cost of any vehicle of their choice and structure the balance over a period not later than 36 months.

Managing Director, Coscharis Mobility, Christian Chigbundu, said in Lagos that apart from numerous benefits, such as comprehensive insurance, registration, training of drivers, after-sale service and reasonable interest, the entry and exit agreements had been flexibly designed to suit individual preferences.

He explained that the decision to come up with the new scheme was informed by the scarcity of funds and disruptions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Such needs clearly include the purchase of automobiles, which is the solution we are offering Nigerians today with our fantastic offer of picking any vehicle brand of your choice from any Coscharis Motors showrooms nationwide and leverage instalments payments, courtesy of Coscharis Mobility,” he said.

According to him, interested people or groups are expected to select from a collection of Coscharis brand of vehicles such as Rolls-Royce, BMW, Mini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford, Renault and Morris Garages.

Chigbundu said: “For the service we are launching today, the steps are simple: identify the vehicle of your choice in any of our Coscharis Motors showrooms nationwide; make an initial deposit ranging from 10 per cent to 30 per cent; the vehicle will become yours then; pay the balance over a period of time.

“Coscharis Mobility Limited, as a leasing company and not a bank, is showcasing this service with the following: fast-track transactions; flexibility in terms; customised service; customer service; and continuous support throughout the lease period.”

The firm’s Group General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Abiona Babarinde, said the partnership between the two companies within the Coscharis Group was to jointly provide exciting options to our clients from the brand of vehicles they can pick from.

Babarinde added that the scheme was packaged for ease of payment; from the premium brands to the budget brands.

You will agree with us that this offer remains an offering that offers you nothing but value for your money as our pay offline states,” he declared.



