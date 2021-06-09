The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has resolved to call off its over two-months strike, effective from Monday, June 14, Vanguard reports.

The decision was taken at the group’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which just ended in Abuja.

It is however coming after the National Judicial Council (NJC), in a meeting with JUSUN leaders and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad on Tuesday, June 8, appealed to the striking court workers to put an end to the industrial action in the interest of the country and the suffering court users.

JUSUN which is demanding judicial autonomy among other things said they will resume the strike after two or three months if Governors fail to do the needful.

JUSUN had on April 6, ordered its members across the federation to shut all courts in the country to press home its demand for implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 22, 2020, signed into law, an executive order that granted financial autonomy to the legislature and the judiciary across the 36 states of the federation.

The order equally mandated the accountant-general of the federation to deduct from source, any amount due to state legislatures and judiciaries from the monthly allocation to each state, for states that refuse to comply with the executive order.

However, following the failure of most state governors to comply with the order, JUSUN, embarked on the strike action to demand full financial autonomy for the judiciary.

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, equally threw its weight behind JUSUN’s action, even as lawyers staged peaceful protests across the federation.

