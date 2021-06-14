[FILES] NCDC team. Photo; TWITTER/CHIKWEI

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Nigeria recorded only seven additional Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, the lowest daily figure recorded since April 15, 2020, when the country registered 11 cases. The NCDC in an update posted on its website Monday morning, said the new infections had raised the country’s total infection tally to 167,066.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while some countries such as the United States, Brazil, and India are witnessing a resurgence of the virus, Nigeria has witnessed a massive reduction in the rate of infection from an average of more than 1,000 daily cases between December 2020 and February 2021, to less than 100 in the past month.

According to it, the seven additional cases were reported from only three states, namely: Lagos 3, Kwara 3, and Rivers 1.

“Today’s report includes 31 community recoveries from Lagos state managed in line with guidelines

“5 states with 0 cases reported, namely: Plateau, Nasarawa, Kano, Imo, and Sokoto,” it said.

The NCDC noted that Sunday became the tenth consecutive day that the country recorded zero fatality from the disease.

According to the agency, at least 3.8 million deaths have been registered globally due to the pandemic with the country taking a share of more than 2,000 deaths so far.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

Statistics of COVID-19 in Nigeria sourced from the NCDC website indicate that 2,180,444 samples have been tested with 167,066 cases confirmed, 1,506 active cases, 163,463 discharged cases, and 2,117 deaths.

The five states with the highest number of cases are Lagos (59,260), FCT (19,874), Kaduna (9,107), Plateau (9,063), and Rivers (7,285).

Like this: Like Loading...