Chikwe at PTF COVID-19 briefing. Photo; TWITTER/NCDCGOV

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has tested 2,180,444 samples for the Coronavirus as the country records 102 additional infections.

The NCDC announced the new figures on its official website on Tuesday.

The public health agency noted that the additional infections brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 166,918.

“On June 8, 2021, a total of 102 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 166,918 cases have been confirmed, 163,259 cases have been discharged and 2,117 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 102 new cases have been reported from nine states – Ondo (68), Bayelsa (17), Kaduna (5), Lagos (3), Rivers (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Gombe (2), Ebonyi (1) and Oyo (1),” it stated.

According to the public health agency, a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at level 2, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency added that the country’s active cases now stood at 1,542.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...