The Nigerian Medical Association, (NMA), has expressed concern over the resignation of 105 doctors in the health sector of Ondo State in the last year, Channelstv reports.

NMA state chairman, Dr. Stella Adegbehingbe, and state secretary, Dr. Olorunfemi Owa blamed this on irregular and percentage payment of salaries by the state government.

The group which also disclosed that there’s been no replacement of those who resigned, alleged that only three house officers are left in the service of the Ondo State Government across the three senatorial zones in the state.

The statement read; “We have it on good records that about 105 medical doctors have resigned their employment from the Teaching Hospital in the last year alone.

“Ondo State has not been able to engage requisite numbers of house officers since 2019. This has made our work almost impossible because this group of Doctors have a peculiar role in health service delivery.

“It is troubling to note that only three house officers are left in the service of the Ondo State government across the three senatorial zones in the state.

“There is no gainsaying that the ongoing laudable efforts at having a Contributory Health Insurance Scheme in the state can only be successful it the urgent issue of manpower need is adequately addressed.”

Medical doctors in the service of the Ondo State government had earlier complained over salary cut and unpaid wages by the state government.

The doctors in a statement issued over the weekend said they received their February salary in June.

They insisted on receiving their full salary despite the recent statement by the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, which suggested part-payment of salaries for all categories of workers in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...