puzzle

ACROSS

1 Mixer at a bar (Note: The next few weeks of crosswords were made by LGBTQ+-identifying constructors. Tweet at us using #UniversalXwordPride)

5 Bread served with rogan josh

9 Bit of energy

14 Warbling bird

15 https://pflag.org and https://www.out.com

16 Stimulant

17 The 411

18 Kansas ___, Missouri

19 Kids around

20 Wholesome entertainment

23 Remington played by Pierce Brosnan

24 Urban travel expense

28 Rises high

31 Levy that led to a 1773 Boston “party”

32 More, in Mallorca

35 1963 war film known for its motorcycle jump scene, with “The”

37 Smokeless smoke

39 Org. concerned with traps and hazards

40 Stonestreet of “Modern Family”

41 No mere squirt gun

46 Teens’ may be fake

47 Discordant, as music

48 Man of La Mancha

50 Summoned

52 Biggest state

56 Comforting words, and a theme hint

59 “Get Out” director Jordan

62 Score for Abby Wambach

63 Bust a hump

64 Thirsty, in a sense

65 Green Gables girl

66 Oral history

67 Traverse

68 Tops of cans

69 Special sparkle

DOWN

1 Hearty gulps

2 Second-guessing phrase

3 “Robinson Crusoe” author

4 Battery ends

5 Word before “family” or “power”

6 Grammy winner India.___

7 Utah ski resort

8 Its bass singer was Lance Bass

9 Classic movie theater candies

10 Like some melts

11 Package delivery co.

12 “___ It Go” (Idina Menzel song)

13 Ambulance destinations, for short

21 Birkenstock shoe

22 Inevitable outcome

25 Gaming pioneer

26 Swift

27 Corp. suits

29 Seized auto

30 Long stories

32 Flat-topped landforms

33 Less than 90 degrees

34 Nurse, like a drink

36 ___ it easy

38 Non-Jewish people

42 They raise the roof

43 Laborious task

44 Turns on, as notifications

45 Xena, for Lucy Lawless

49 Baby’s plaything

51 Queenly

53 Bar seat

54 Knightley of “Bend It Like Beckham”

55 “Over the Rainbow” composer Harold

57 “Home” author Morrison

58 Hourglass filler

59 Muscle worked on chest day, briefly

60 Spot for a stud

61 Self-importance

solution