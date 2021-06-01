puzzle
ACROSS
1 Mixer at a bar (Note: The next few weeks of crosswords were made by LGBTQ+-identifying constructors. Tweet at us using #UniversalXwordPride)
5 Bread served with rogan josh
9 Bit of energy
14 Warbling bird
15 https://pflag.org and https://www.out.com
16 Stimulant
17 The 411
18 Kansas ___, Missouri
19 Kids around
20 Wholesome entertainment
23 Remington played by Pierce Brosnan
24 Urban travel expense
28 Rises high
31 Levy that led to a 1773 Boston “party”
32 More, in Mallorca
35 1963 war film known for its motorcycle jump scene, with “The”
37 Smokeless smoke
39 Org. concerned with traps and hazards
40 Stonestreet of “Modern Family”
41 No mere squirt gun
46 Teens’ may be fake
47 Discordant, as music
48 Man of La Mancha
50 Summoned
52 Biggest state
56 Comforting words, and a theme hint
59 “Get Out” director Jordan
62 Score for Abby Wambach
63 Bust a hump
64 Thirsty, in a sense
65 Green Gables girl
66 Oral history
67 Traverse
68 Tops of cans
69 Special sparkle
DOWN
1 Hearty gulps
2 Second-guessing phrase
3 “Robinson Crusoe” author
4 Battery ends
5 Word before “family” or “power”
6 Grammy winner India.___
7 Utah ski resort
8 Its bass singer was Lance Bass
9 Classic movie theater candies
10 Like some melts
11 Package delivery co.
12 “___ It Go” (Idina Menzel song)
13 Ambulance destinations, for short
21 Birkenstock shoe
22 Inevitable outcome
25 Gaming pioneer
26 Swift
27 Corp. suits
29 Seized auto
30 Long stories
32 Flat-topped landforms
33 Less than 90 degrees
34 Nurse, like a drink
36 ___ it easy
38 Non-Jewish people
42 They raise the roof
43 Laborious task
44 Turns on, as notifications
45 Xena, for Lucy Lawless
49 Baby’s plaything
51 Queenly
53 Bar seat
54 Knightley of “Bend It Like Beckham”
55 “Over the Rainbow” composer Harold
57 “Home” author Morrison
58 Hourglass filler
59 Muscle worked on chest day, briefly
60 Spot for a stud
61 Self-importance
solution
Comments