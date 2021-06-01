CrosswordWorld News

puzzle

 ACROSS

  1 Mixer at a bar (Note: The next few weeks of crosswords were made by LGBTQ+-identifying constructors. Tweet at us using #UniversalXwordPride)

  5 Bread served with rogan josh

  9 Bit of energy

 14 Warbling bird

 15 https://pflag.org and https://www.out.com

 16 Stimulant

 17 The 411

 18 Kansas ___, Missouri

 19 Kids around

 20 Wholesome entertainment

 23 Remington played by Pierce Brosnan

 24 Urban travel expense

 28 Rises high

 31 Levy that led to a 1773 Boston “party”

 32 More, in Mallorca

 35 1963 war film known for its motorcycle jump scene, with “The”

 37 Smokeless smoke

 39 Org. concerned with traps and hazards

 40 Stonestreet of “Modern Family”

 41 No mere squirt gun

 46 Teens’ may be fake

 47 Discordant, as music

 48 Man of La Mancha

 50 Summoned

 52 Biggest state

 56 Comforting words, and a theme hint

 59 “Get Out” director Jordan

 62 Score for Abby Wambach

 63 Bust a hump

 64 Thirsty, in a sense

 65 Green Gables girl

 66 Oral history

 67 Traverse

 68 Tops of cans

 69 Special sparkle

DOWN

  1 Hearty gulps

  2 Second-guessing phrase

  3 “Robinson Crusoe” author

  4 Battery ends

  5 Word before “family” or “power”

  6 Grammy winner India.___

  7 Utah ski resort

  8 Its bass singer was Lance Bass

  9 Classic movie theater candies

 10 Like some melts

 11 Package delivery co.

 12 “___ It Go” (Idina Menzel song)

 13 Ambulance destinations, for short

 21 Birkenstock shoe

 22 Inevitable outcome

 25 Gaming pioneer

 26 Swift

 27 Corp. suits

 29 Seized auto

 30 Long stories

 32 Flat-topped landforms

 33 Less than 90 degrees

 34 Nurse, like a drink

 36 ___ it easy

 38 Non-Jewish people

 42 They raise the roof

 43 Laborious task

 44 Turns on, as notifications

 45 Xena, for Lucy Lawless

 49 Baby’s plaything

 51 Queenly

 53 Bar seat

 54 Knightley of “Bend It Like Beckham”

 55 “Over the Rainbow” composer Harold

 57 “Home” author Morrison

 58 Hourglass filler

 59 Muscle worked on chest day, briefly

 60 Spot for a stud

 61 Self-importance

solution

