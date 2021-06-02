puzzle

ACROSS

1 Protrude, with “out”

4 Broad neckwear

9 “C’est la vie”

13 Greek H

14 Group that sings hymns

15 Huge concert venue

16 Court, knight-style

17 Late March, say (theme hint: in this answer, switch the last word’s second letter with the one below it)

19 Poem such as “Gilgamesh”

21 Queen or drone

22 Consumed

23 Phoebe Buffay’s portrayer on “Friends” (… first word’s third letter …)

26 Reacts strongly to a sad movie

30 Kafka’s Gregor

31 What puts the icing on the cake?

33 Storefront info: Abbr.

35 Hunk

36 Aries animal

37 Egg layer

40 Perplexed

42 First half of a pronoun pair

43 Cheese sharpener

44 Food with an al pastor style

45 Best

47 Iowan

49 Dashes or sprints

53 Prefix with “freeze”

54 Come up with nothing (… last word’s fourth letter …)

58 Word paired with neither

60 A state of matter

61 Without repeating

62 Chinese regime known for its porcelain vases (… first word’s second letter …)

67 Currently

68 Toned down

69 Verb that sounds like a cow part

70 Flattering poem

71 Focusing condition, briefly

72 Drinks in steins

73 ___ Talks

DOWN

1 Gems

2 Perfect place

3 Lao-tzu’s philosophy

4 Asexual, for short

5 When doubled, Japanese hot pot

6 Prepped, as an apple

7 Fuel tanker

8 Sample

9 Put a halt to

10 Hawaiian garland

11 Author ___ M. Martin

12 Droop

15 Fitting

18 Overlooked, as a fault

20 “Cold, hard” money

24 Activity that requires chops?

25 Norwegian capital

27 Plural possessive pronoun

28 Uninspiring

29 “___ time next week?”

32 Soak up

34 “Don’t get soaked!”

35 ___-mo

37 “LMAO”

38 Susan who played Belle on Broadway

39 Its eye is in many a witch’s brew

41 PC company

46 ___ Alto

48 Crowned, in checkers

50 Is unable to

51 Make into a cipher

52 Slantwise

55 Striped gem

56 Compost, e.g.

57 September flower

59 Drag queen Vander Von ___

62 UFC combat style

63 Birth control option, for short

64 Indeterminate degree

65 Short pencil

66 Century’s 100: Abbr.

solution