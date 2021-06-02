puzzle
ACROSS
1 Protrude, with “out”
4 Broad neckwear
9 “C’est la vie”
13 Greek H
14 Group that sings hymns
15 Huge concert venue
16 Court, knight-style
17 Late March, say (theme hint: in this answer, switch the last word’s second letter with the one below it)
19 Poem such as “Gilgamesh”
21 Queen or drone
22 Consumed
23 Phoebe Buffay’s portrayer on “Friends” (… first word’s third letter …)
26 Reacts strongly to a sad movie
30 Kafka’s Gregor
31 What puts the icing on the cake?
33 Storefront info: Abbr.
35 Hunk
36 Aries animal
37 Egg layer
40 Perplexed
42 First half of a pronoun pair
43 Cheese sharpener
44 Food with an al pastor style
45 Best
47 Iowan
49 Dashes or sprints
53 Prefix with “freeze”
54 Come up with nothing (… last word’s fourth letter …)
58 Word paired with neither
60 A state of matter
61 Without repeating
62 Chinese regime known for its porcelain vases (… first word’s second letter …)
67 Currently
68 Toned down
69 Verb that sounds like a cow part
70 Flattering poem
71 Focusing condition, briefly
72 Drinks in steins
73 ___ Talks
DOWN
1 Gems
2 Perfect place
3 Lao-tzu’s philosophy
4 Asexual, for short
5 When doubled, Japanese hot pot
6 Prepped, as an apple
7 Fuel tanker
8 Sample
9 Put a halt to
10 Hawaiian garland
11 Author ___ M. Martin
12 Droop
15 Fitting
18 Overlooked, as a fault
20 “Cold, hard” money
24 Activity that requires chops?
25 Norwegian capital
27 Plural possessive pronoun
28 Uninspiring
29 “___ time next week?”
32 Soak up
34 “Don’t get soaked!”
35 ___-mo
37 “LMAO”
38 Susan who played Belle on Broadway
39 Its eye is in many a witch’s brew
41 PC company
46 ___ Alto
48 Crowned, in checkers
50 Is unable to
51 Make into a cipher
52 Slantwise
55 Striped gem
56 Compost, e.g.
57 September flower
59 Drag queen Vander Von ___
62 UFC combat style
63 Birth control option, for short
64 Indeterminate degree
65 Short pencil
66 Century’s 100: Abbr.
solution
Comments