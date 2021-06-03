puzzle

ACROSS

1 Pore-shrinking solution

6 Donate

10 Squid’s defense

13 Dish with a Denver variety

15 “Free Willy” marine mammal

16 Pro’s opposite

17 Pro-womxn works (see letters 7 to 10 in this answer)

19 Enjoyed pastrami

20 ___ Attack! (game with a card launcher)

21 Spanish small plates

22 Taylor-Joy of “The Queen’s Gambit”

23 Indian brides’ red garments

24 Broke down grammatically

26 Many include seat numbers (4 to 9)

30 Food chain link, maybe

31 Gouda, e.g.

32 Fried rice bit

33 Like all primes except 2

36 ’90s music holders

37 Pup’s bark

40 Word before “algebra” or “thinking”

43 Forbidden act, to a tot

44 Starts operating secretly (4 to 6)

49 Stubbornly demand

50 Handed (out)

51 “West Side Story” gang

52 Prominent part of a pig

53 ___ Lanka

56 Mathematician Lovelace

57 Levies that Nevada and Alaska lack (3 to 7)

60 Rebellion leader Turner

61 Chai and oolong

62 Do volunteer Lab work?

63 Pupil’s place

64 Not all

65 Fresh haircut

DOWN

1 Meat substitute

2 It’s a sign

3 Lost fish of film

4 Roth of horror

5 Airbnb offering

6 “You busy?”

7 401(k) alternatives

8 Device used to tape “The Golden Girls,” once

9 ___ crow (lose face)

10 “That’s a bad hiding spot!”

11 “Hold your horses”

12 Massages

14 Sparkly crown

18 Rotate like a dreidel

22 Torah holders

23 Black Widow, for one

24 Threw a creamy dessert at

25 Misses nothing on

26 Her or Grindr

27 Rage

28 Home work?

29 Active ingredient in edibles, briefly

33 Burden

34 Ding on a car

35 Either parent in certain families

38 Cozy stopover

39 Escape vehicle in sci-fi

41 Egyptian goddess of fertility

42 Rudolph’s claim to fame

43 Agree silently

44 Military role for which Demi Moore shaved her head

45 “Eventually”

46 Area on a Clue board

47 Used Elmer’s

48 Gymnastics icon Mary Lou

52 Swindler’s scheme

53 Austin festival, informally

54 Joy of MSNBC

55 :, in an analogy

57 “___ a long story”

58 Prefix with “natal”

59 What is “just a number”

solution

