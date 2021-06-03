CrosswordWorld News

puzzle

 ACROSS

  1 Pore-shrinking solution

  6 Donate

 10 Squid’s defense

 13 Dish with a Denver variety

 15 “Free Willy” marine mammal

 16 Pro’s opposite

 17 Pro-womxn works (see letters 7 to 10 in this answer)

 19 Enjoyed pastrami

 20 ___ Attack! (game with a card launcher)

 21 Spanish small plates

 22 Taylor-Joy of “The Queen’s Gambit”

 23 Indian brides’ red garments

 24 Broke down grammatically

 26 Many include seat numbers (4 to 9)

 30 Food chain link, maybe

 31 Gouda, e.g.

 32 Fried rice bit

 33 Like all primes except 2

 36 ’90s music holders

 37 Pup’s bark

 40 Word before “algebra” or “thinking”

 43 Forbidden act, to a tot

 44 Starts operating secretly (4 to 6)

 49 Stubbornly demand

 50 Handed (out)

 51 “West Side Story” gang

 52 Prominent part of a pig

 53 ___ Lanka

 56 Mathematician Lovelace

 57 Levies that Nevada and Alaska lack (3 to 7)

 60 Rebellion leader Turner

 61 Chai and oolong

 62 Do volunteer Lab work?

 63 Pupil’s place

 64 Not all

 65 Fresh haircut

DOWN

  1 Meat substitute

  2 It’s a sign

  3 Lost fish of film

  4 Roth of horror

  5 Airbnb offering

  6 “You busy?”

  7 401(k) alternatives

  8 Device used to tape “The Golden Girls,” once

  9 ___ crow (lose face)

 10 “That’s a bad hiding spot!”

 11 “Hold your horses”

 12 Massages

 14 Sparkly crown

 18 Rotate like a dreidel

 22 Torah holders

 23 Black Widow, for one

 24 Threw a creamy dessert at

 25 Misses nothing on

 26 Her or Grindr

 27 Rage

 28 Home work?

 29 Active ingredient in edibles, briefly

 33 Burden

 34 Ding on a car

 35 Either parent in certain families

 38 Cozy stopover

 39 Escape vehicle in sci-fi

 41 Egyptian goddess of fertility

 42 Rudolph’s claim to fame

 43 Agree silently

 44 Military role for which Demi Moore shaved her head

 45 “Eventually”

 46 Area on a Clue board

 47 Used Elmer’s

 48 Gymnastics icon Mary Lou

 52 Swindler’s scheme

 53 Austin festival, informally

 54 Joy of MSNBC

 55 :, in an analogy

 57 “___ a long story”

 58 Prefix with “natal”

 59 What is “just a number”

solution

