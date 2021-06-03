puzzle
ACROSS
1 Pore-shrinking solution
6 Donate
10 Squid’s defense
13 Dish with a Denver variety
15 “Free Willy” marine mammal
16 Pro’s opposite
17 Pro-womxn works (see letters 7 to 10 in this answer)
19 Enjoyed pastrami
20 ___ Attack! (game with a card launcher)
21 Spanish small plates
22 Taylor-Joy of “The Queen’s Gambit”
23 Indian brides’ red garments
24 Broke down grammatically
26 Many include seat numbers (4 to 9)
30 Food chain link, maybe
31 Gouda, e.g.
32 Fried rice bit
33 Like all primes except 2
36 ’90s music holders
37 Pup’s bark
40 Word before “algebra” or “thinking”
43 Forbidden act, to a tot
44 Starts operating secretly (4 to 6)
49 Stubbornly demand
50 Handed (out)
51 “West Side Story” gang
52 Prominent part of a pig
53 ___ Lanka
56 Mathematician Lovelace
57 Levies that Nevada and Alaska lack (3 to 7)
60 Rebellion leader Turner
61 Chai and oolong
62 Do volunteer Lab work?
63 Pupil’s place
64 Not all
65 Fresh haircut
DOWN
1 Meat substitute
2 It’s a sign
3 Lost fish of film
4 Roth of horror
5 Airbnb offering
6 “You busy?”
7 401(k) alternatives
8 Device used to tape “The Golden Girls,” once
9 ___ crow (lose face)
10 “That’s a bad hiding spot!”
11 “Hold your horses”
12 Massages
14 Sparkly crown
18 Rotate like a dreidel
22 Torah holders
23 Black Widow, for one
24 Threw a creamy dessert at
25 Misses nothing on
26 Her or Grindr
27 Rage
28 Home work?
29 Active ingredient in edibles, briefly
33 Burden
34 Ding on a car
35 Either parent in certain families
38 Cozy stopover
39 Escape vehicle in sci-fi
41 Egyptian goddess of fertility
42 Rudolph’s claim to fame
43 Agree silently
44 Military role for which Demi Moore shaved her head
45 “Eventually”
46 Area on a Clue board
47 Used Elmer’s
48 Gymnastics icon Mary Lou
52 Swindler’s scheme
53 Austin festival, informally
54 Joy of MSNBC
55 :, in an analogy
57 “___ a long story”
58 Prefix with “natal”
59 What is “just a number”
