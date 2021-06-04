puzzle
ACROSS
1 Things that may be jam-packed? [#UniversalXwordPride]
5 Secret supply
10 Gem prized in China
14 Toddler’s reaction to an oopsie
15 Try, as beer
16 Ready for customers
17 Values in a set
18 Place to exchange vows
19 Provide temporarily
20 *”Help me, ___. You’re my only hope.” (Leia)
23 Iguana, for instance
24 “I’ve got this”
28 Decompose
31 D.C. MLB player
32 Pop star known for her wigs
34 Towing org.
35 Lacking skill
37 *Gradually
39 Boring
40 You could have many in the “fire”
42 “Legally Blonde” protagonist Woods
43 *Korean rice bowl
45 Guide
46 ___ pinch
47 Parisian pal
48 Airport safety org.
50 Alcohol-free
51 Sara’s partner in indie pop
53 Largest hot desert
56 *What’s celebrated on September 23 to prevent an identity’s erasure, or a hint to the pair of prefixes in each starred answer
61 Just
64 Active starter?
65 Operatic solo
66 Employs
67 Impulse transmitter
68 Perseverance rover’s location
69 Suitcase labels
70 Some native Nebraskans
71 Largest digits in binary
DOWN
1 Japanese martial art
2 “Moby-Dick” captain
3 Indianflatbread
4 Cardigan collar style
5 Poet’s subsection
6 Mansplain, e.g.
7 Fall bloomer
8 Doubles (for)
9 Any frontline worker
10 Angelina of “Gia”
11 Monkey’s relative
12 Bear home
13 One might be split or bitter
21 “___ that somethin’?”
22 Spill the beans
25 Saved for a future meeting
26 Junk pamphlet
27 Place to grab a bite
28 Frog sound
29 Browsing memes, say
30 Steeped pouch
33 Every dog has ___ day
36 Letter before chi
37 Conk on the noggin
38 “And” or “not” follower
40 Tech company nicknamed Big Blue
41 Chocolaty morsel at the movies
44 Fingernail treatment, for short
45 Garment often worn with a choli
48 Steal
49 Buffalo hockey team
52 Vast void
54 Commercial prefix for “Turf”
55 “Remember the ___!”
57 Glassful in Roma
58 Persia, today
59 Grow bored (of)
60 “___ queen!”
61 Not in the closet
62 Intel-gathering grp.
63 Part of a journey
