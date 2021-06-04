CrosswordWorld News

puzzle

 ACROSS

  1 Things that may be jam-packed? [#UniversalXwordPride]

  5 Secret supply

 10 Gem prized in China

 14 Toddler’s reaction to an oopsie

 15 Try, as beer

 16 Ready for customers

 17 Values in a set

 18 Place to exchange vows

 19 Provide temporarily

 20 *”Help me, ___. You’re my only hope.” (Leia)

 23 Iguana, for instance

 24 “I’ve got this”

 28 Decompose

 31 D.C. MLB player

 32 Pop star known for her wigs

 34 Towing org.

 35 Lacking skill

 37 *Gradually

 39 Boring

 40 You could have many in the “fire”

 42 “Legally Blonde” protagonist Woods

 43 *Korean rice bowl

 45 Guide

 46 ___ pinch

 47 Parisian pal

 48 Airport safety org.

 50 Alcohol-free

 51 Sara’s partner in indie pop

 53 Largest hot desert

 56 *What’s celebrated on September 23 to prevent an identity’s erasure, or a hint to the pair of prefixes in each starred answer

 61 Just

 64 Active starter?

 65 Operatic solo

 66 Employs

 67 Impulse transmitter

 68 Perseverance rover’s location

 69 Suitcase labels

 70 Some native Nebraskans

 71 Largest digits in binary

DOWN

  1 Japanese martial art

  2 “Moby-Dick” captain

  3 Indianflatbread

  4 Cardigan collar style

  5 Poet’s subsection

  6 Mansplain, e.g.

  7 Fall bloomer

  8 Doubles (for)

  9 Any frontline worker

 10 Angelina of “Gia”

 11 Monkey’s relative

 12 Bear home

 13 One might be split or bitter

 21 “___ that somethin’?”

 22 Spill the beans

 25 Saved for a future meeting

 26 Junk pamphlet

 27 Place to grab a bite

 28 Frog sound

 29 Browsing memes, say

 30 Steeped pouch

 33 Every dog has ___ day

 36 Letter before chi

 37 Conk on the noggin

 38 “And” or “not” follower

 40 Tech company nicknamed Big Blue

 41 Chocolaty morsel at the movies

 44 Fingernail treatment, for short

 45 Garment often worn with a choli

 48 Steal

 49 Buffalo hockey team

 52 Vast void

 54 Commercial prefix for “Turf”

 55 “Remember the ___!”

 57 Glassful in Roma

 58 Persia, today

 59 Grow bored (of)

 60 “___ queen!”

 61 Not in the closet

 62 Intel-gathering grp.

 63 Part of a journey

