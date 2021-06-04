puzzle

ACROSS

1 Things that may be jam-packed? [#UniversalXwordPride]

5 Secret supply

10 Gem prized in China

14 Toddler’s reaction to an oopsie

15 Try, as beer

16 Ready for customers

17 Values in a set

18 Place to exchange vows

19 Provide temporarily

20 *”Help me, ___. You’re my only hope.” (Leia)

23 Iguana, for instance

24 “I’ve got this”

28 Decompose

31 D.C. MLB player

32 Pop star known for her wigs

34 Towing org.

35 Lacking skill

37 *Gradually

39 Boring

40 You could have many in the “fire”

42 “Legally Blonde” protagonist Woods

43 *Korean rice bowl

45 Guide

46 ___ pinch

47 Parisian pal

48 Airport safety org.

50 Alcohol-free

51 Sara’s partner in indie pop

53 Largest hot desert

56 *What’s celebrated on September 23 to prevent an identity’s erasure, or a hint to the pair of prefixes in each starred answer

61 Just

64 Active starter?

65 Operatic solo

66 Employs

67 Impulse transmitter

68 Perseverance rover’s location

69 Suitcase labels

70 Some native Nebraskans

71 Largest digits in binary

DOWN

1 Japanese martial art

2 “Moby-Dick” captain

3 Indianflatbread

4 Cardigan collar style

5 Poet’s subsection

6 Mansplain, e.g.

7 Fall bloomer

8 Doubles (for)

9 Any frontline worker

10 Angelina of “Gia”

11 Monkey’s relative

12 Bear home

13 One might be split or bitter

21 “___ that somethin’?”

22 Spill the beans

25 Saved for a future meeting

26 Junk pamphlet

27 Place to grab a bite

28 Frog sound

29 Browsing memes, say

30 Steeped pouch

33 Every dog has ___ day

36 Letter before chi

37 Conk on the noggin

38 “And” or “not” follower

40 Tech company nicknamed Big Blue

41 Chocolaty morsel at the movies

44 Fingernail treatment, for short

45 Garment often worn with a choli

48 Steal

49 Buffalo hockey team

52 Vast void

54 Commercial prefix for “Turf”

55 “Remember the ___!”

57 Glassful in Roma

58 Persia, today

59 Grow bored (of)

60 “___ queen!”

61 Not in the closet

62 Intel-gathering grp.

63 Part of a journey

solution

