puzzle

 ACROSS

  1 Gig economy transport

 10 Plotting group

 15 Befuddled

 16 Honda’s luxury division

 17 Not in a dorm

 18 ___ curl (arm day exercise)

 19 Wee one

 20 Lean

 21 Vaulted buildings?

 22 Disrespectful

 23 Power (ahead)

 24 Starts working on

 27 Like old pizza

 29 ___-la-la

 32 Kemper of “The Office”

 33 Gas valves in engines

 35 B-school subject

 36 Amanda Gorman verses

 37 Major fault

 38 Up to try something, paradoxically

 40 Tattoo removal device

 41 Feeling blue

 42 In ___ (before birth)

 43 Starting lines?

 44 Romulus’ brother

 46 Low pair in poker

 48 An arm and a leg, literally

 49 Bread sometimes served with curry

 50 Musical measure

 53 Work of fiction

 54 Chocolate whose shape may have been inspired by the Matterhorn

 56 Sherlock Holmes foil Adler

 57 Position that requires a red suit

 58 Bookish people

 59 Chile con queso, for example

DOWN

  1 Total hoot

  2 The lowdown

  3 ___ Punk (music duo until 2021)

  4 Key to get out?

  5 Law

  6 Hot and sticky

  7 Establishments with Genius Bars

  8 Defeat decisively

  9 Places to receive acute care: Abbr.

 10 Josephine Baker performance

 11 Scoring 100% on

 12 One may include skydiving

 13 Counterpart of Mars

 14 57-Across visitor’s seat

 21 Western ties

 22 Actor Wilson

 23 Local, as food

 24 Takes to heart

 25 Giant aluminum company

 26 Right-lane motorist, often

 28 Possessive pronoun preference

 30 Send to a specialist

 31 Prefix for “physics”

 34 Non-cis

 36 Oval Office VIP

 39 Loses it on the field?

 40 You may hear her roar

 45 Correct, as text

 47 Lonely Pixar robot

 48 Old stories

 49 Trevor of “The Daily Show”

 50 Atomic connection

 51 Prefix for “body”

 52 Harvest

 53 “Henry and June” diarist Anais

 54 Alternative to SHO

 55 “Insecure” star Issa

solution

