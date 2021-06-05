puzzle

ACROSS

1 Gig economy transport

10 Plotting group

15 Befuddled

16 Honda’s luxury division

17 Not in a dorm

18 ___ curl (arm day exercise)

19 Wee one

20 Lean

21 Vaulted buildings?

22 Disrespectful

23 Power (ahead)

24 Starts working on

27 Like old pizza

29 ___-la-la

32 Kemper of “The Office”

33 Gas valves in engines

35 B-school subject

36 Amanda Gorman verses

37 Major fault

38 Up to try something, paradoxically

40 Tattoo removal device

41 Feeling blue

42 In ___ (before birth)

43 Starting lines?

44 Romulus’ brother

46 Low pair in poker

48 An arm and a leg, literally

49 Bread sometimes served with curry

50 Musical measure

53 Work of fiction

54 Chocolate whose shape may have been inspired by the Matterhorn

56 Sherlock Holmes foil Adler

57 Position that requires a red suit

58 Bookish people

59 Chile con queso, for example

DOWN

1 Total hoot

2 The lowdown

3 ___ Punk (music duo until 2021)

4 Key to get out?

5 Law

6 Hot and sticky

7 Establishments with Genius Bars

8 Defeat decisively

9 Places to receive acute care: Abbr.

10 Josephine Baker performance

11 Scoring 100% on

12 One may include skydiving

13 Counterpart of Mars

14 57-Across visitor’s seat

21 Western ties

22 Actor Wilson

23 Local, as food

24 Takes to heart

25 Giant aluminum company

26 Right-lane motorist, often

28 Possessive pronoun preference

30 Send to a specialist

31 Prefix for “physics”

34 Non-cis

36 Oval Office VIP

39 Loses it on the field?

40 You may hear her roar

45 Correct, as text

47 Lonely Pixar robot

48 Old stories

49 Trevor of “The Daily Show”

50 Atomic connection

51 Prefix for “body”

52 Harvest

53 “Henry and June” diarist Anais

54 Alternative to SHO

55 “Insecure” star Issa

solution

