puzzle
ACROSS
1 Gig economy transport
10 Plotting group
15 Befuddled
16 Honda’s luxury division
17 Not in a dorm
18 ___ curl (arm day exercise)
19 Wee one
20 Lean
21 Vaulted buildings?
22 Disrespectful
23 Power (ahead)
24 Starts working on
27 Like old pizza
29 ___-la-la
32 Kemper of “The Office”
33 Gas valves in engines
35 B-school subject
36 Amanda Gorman verses
37 Major fault
38 Up to try something, paradoxically
40 Tattoo removal device
41 Feeling blue
42 In ___ (before birth)
43 Starting lines?
44 Romulus’ brother
46 Low pair in poker
48 An arm and a leg, literally
49 Bread sometimes served with curry
50 Musical measure
53 Work of fiction
54 Chocolate whose shape may have been inspired by the Matterhorn
56 Sherlock Holmes foil Adler
57 Position that requires a red suit
58 Bookish people
59 Chile con queso, for example
DOWN
1 Total hoot
2 The lowdown
3 ___ Punk (music duo until 2021)
4 Key to get out?
5 Law
6 Hot and sticky
7 Establishments with Genius Bars
8 Defeat decisively
9 Places to receive acute care: Abbr.
10 Josephine Baker performance
11 Scoring 100% on
12 One may include skydiving
13 Counterpart of Mars
14 57-Across visitor’s seat
21 Western ties
22 Actor Wilson
23 Local, as food
24 Takes to heart
25 Giant aluminum company
26 Right-lane motorist, often
28 Possessive pronoun preference
30 Send to a specialist
31 Prefix for “physics”
34 Non-cis
36 Oval Office VIP
39 Loses it on the field?
40 You may hear her roar
45 Correct, as text
47 Lonely Pixar robot
48 Old stories
49 Trevor of “The Daily Show”
50 Atomic connection
51 Prefix for “body”
52 Harvest
53 “Henry and June” diarist Anais
54 Alternative to SHO
55 “Insecure” star Issa
solution
Comments