 ACROSS

  1 Diamond measure 

  6 With 60-Down, Kentucky’s gold depository

 10 Chef’s creation

 14 Video game pioneer

 15 Presidents’ tenures, perhaps

 16 “The Simpsons” bus driver

 17 Sat for a painter

 18 Actor Galifianakis

 19 Quickly look over

 20 Involve

 22 Hawaiian necklaces

 24 Is plural?

 25 Enter slowly

 27 Made inaudible, with “out”

 29 Hershey toffee bar

 31 Microwave setting

 32 One shade of gray

 35 Head, in French

 36 1997 thriller set on a plane

 39 Film spool

 41 Hagar the Horrible’s wife

 43 Like grave circumstances

 44 Multicolored cat

 46 They’re always charged

 48 Income ___

 49 Soften in the heat

 50 “Beloved” author Morrison

 51 Foretell

 54 Readily available material, as for a talk show host

 58 Simple shelter

 59 Use a lot?

 61 Stage fright, say

 63 Disco classic whose title is an initialism

 65 Philosopher Immanuel

 67 Capital on the Nile

 68 Bank offering

 69 MBA program course

 70 Org. fighting to end AIDS … and a hint to what’s hidden in reverse, and progressively higher, in 34-, 21-, 9- and 11-Down

 71 Swiss ___ knife

 72 Racy message

 73 Multicolored horses

DOWN

  1 Garb for Superman but not Iron Man

  2 Do penance

  3 Bob Marley was one

  4 General locations

  5 Least messy

  6 Tasseled topper

  7 Spoken

  8 Sped

  9 *What may be aimed at a loud fan

 10 Hairstyles

 11 *”No rush”

 12 Gaze

 13 Sharpened

 21 *How best-sellers sell

 23 Neighbor of Greenwich Village, in NYC

 26 E, F or G, but not H

 28 Harry Potter’s stick

 30 Ignited again

 32 Thrown football’s path

 33 It’s smaller than an ocean

 34 *It might record a biker’s stunt

 37 “This American Life” host Glass

 38 King, in Latin

 40 Fibbed

 42 Flub

 45 Word after “paper” or “video”

 47 Cocktail made with lemon juice

 51 Taxonomic groups below kingdoms

 52 Story from a “mill”

 53 Go over, as a line

 55 Harry Potter enemy Malfoy

 56 Peron played by Patti LuPone

 57 Summer episode, often

 60 See 6-Across

 62 Soaks (up)

 64 “___ questions?”

 66 “Animal Kingdom” network

solution

