puzzle

ACROSS

1 Diamond measure

6 With 60-Down, Kentucky’s gold depository

10 Chef’s creation

14 Video game pioneer

15 Presidents’ tenures, perhaps

16 “The Simpsons” bus driver

17 Sat for a painter

18 Actor Galifianakis

19 Quickly look over

20 Involve

22 Hawaiian necklaces

24 Is plural?

25 Enter slowly

27 Made inaudible, with “out”

29 Hershey toffee bar

31 Microwave setting

32 One shade of gray

35 Head, in French

36 1997 thriller set on a plane

39 Film spool

41 Hagar the Horrible’s wife

43 Like grave circumstances

44 Multicolored cat

46 They’re always charged

48 Income ___

49 Soften in the heat

50 “Beloved” author Morrison

51 Foretell

54 Readily available material, as for a talk show host

58 Simple shelter

59 Use a lot?

61 Stage fright, say

63 Disco classic whose title is an initialism

65 Philosopher Immanuel

67 Capital on the Nile

68 Bank offering

69 MBA program course

70 Org. fighting to end AIDS … and a hint to what’s hidden in reverse, and progressively higher, in 34-, 21-, 9- and 11-Down

71 Swiss ___ knife

72 Racy message

73 Multicolored horses

DOWN

1 Garb for Superman but not Iron Man

2 Do penance

3 Bob Marley was one

4 General locations

5 Least messy

6 Tasseled topper

7 Spoken

8 Sped

9 *What may be aimed at a loud fan

10 Hairstyles

11 *”No rush”

12 Gaze

13 Sharpened

21 *How best-sellers sell

23 Neighbor of Greenwich Village, in NYC

26 E, F or G, but not H

28 Harry Potter’s stick

30 Ignited again

32 Thrown football’s path

33 It’s smaller than an ocean

34 *It might record a biker’s stunt

37 “This American Life” host Glass

38 King, in Latin

40 Fibbed

42 Flub

45 Word after “paper” or “video”

47 Cocktail made with lemon juice

51 Taxonomic groups below kingdoms

52 Story from a “mill”

53 Go over, as a line

55 Harry Potter enemy Malfoy

56 Peron played by Patti LuPone

57 Summer episode, often

60 See 6-Across

62 Soaks (up)

64 “___ questions?”

66 “Animal Kingdom” network

solution

Like this: Like Loading...