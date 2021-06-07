puzzle
ACROSS
1 Diamond measure
6 With 60-Down, Kentucky’s gold depository
10 Chef’s creation
14 Video game pioneer
15 Presidents’ tenures, perhaps
16 “The Simpsons” bus driver
17 Sat for a painter
18 Actor Galifianakis
19 Quickly look over
20 Involve
22 Hawaiian necklaces
24 Is plural?
25 Enter slowly
27 Made inaudible, with “out”
29 Hershey toffee bar
31 Microwave setting
32 One shade of gray
35 Head, in French
36 1997 thriller set on a plane
39 Film spool
41 Hagar the Horrible’s wife
43 Like grave circumstances
44 Multicolored cat
46 They’re always charged
48 Income ___
49 Soften in the heat
50 “Beloved” author Morrison
51 Foretell
54 Readily available material, as for a talk show host
58 Simple shelter
59 Use a lot?
61 Stage fright, say
63 Disco classic whose title is an initialism
65 Philosopher Immanuel
67 Capital on the Nile
68 Bank offering
69 MBA program course
70 Org. fighting to end AIDS … and a hint to what’s hidden in reverse, and progressively higher, in 34-, 21-, 9- and 11-Down
71 Swiss ___ knife
72 Racy message
73 Multicolored horses
DOWN
1 Garb for Superman but not Iron Man
2 Do penance
3 Bob Marley was one
4 General locations
5 Least messy
6 Tasseled topper
7 Spoken
8 Sped
9 *What may be aimed at a loud fan
10 Hairstyles
11 *”No rush”
12 Gaze
13 Sharpened
21 *How best-sellers sell
23 Neighbor of Greenwich Village, in NYC
26 E, F or G, but not H
28 Harry Potter’s stick
30 Ignited again
32 Thrown football’s path
33 It’s smaller than an ocean
34 *It might record a biker’s stunt
37 “This American Life” host Glass
38 King, in Latin
40 Fibbed
42 Flub
45 Word after “paper” or “video”
47 Cocktail made with lemon juice
51 Taxonomic groups below kingdoms
52 Story from a “mill”
53 Go over, as a line
55 Harry Potter enemy Malfoy
56 Peron played by Patti LuPone
57 Summer episode, often
60 See 6-Across
62 Soaks (up)
64 “___ questions?”
66 “Animal Kingdom” network
solution
Comments