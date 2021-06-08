puzzle

ACROSS

1 Fence opening

5 Beet’s leafy relative

10 Unreturnable serve

13 Amazon assistant

15 Blender setting

16 Ewe’s mate

17 Words in a salad description

19 “I don’t need to know this,” in 3-Down

20 Has a meal at home

21 Took the place of

23 Blog feed letters

24 Expected

26 Earth: Prefix

27 Went on a wild goose chase, say

33 Tahoe and Titicaca

36 Be too sweet

37 Baby’s syllable

38 Give off

39 Stood out

40 “___ my lips!”

41 Hairstyling stuff

42 Ninth mo.

43 In a way, informally

44 What a student who never goes to class can earn?

48 Lead-in to “friendly”

49 Openly LGBTQ+

50 ___-mo

53 Lemon pie topping

58 Large bin for grain

60 Pitching stat

61 Not conforming to male or female stereotypes, and a hint to the word scrambled within 17-, 27- and 44-Across

63 Bro or sis

64 Olympic swimmer’s unit

65 “May the ___ be with you”

66 “___ All That” (2021 film)

67 Atmosphere layer

68 Former Russian ruler

DOWN

1 “Minecraft” fanatic, perhaps

2 Second name?

3 “TTYL” and “IMO,” for two

4 Past partners

5 EMT’s specialty

6 Shades

7 Pi*r-squared, for a circle

8 Tenant’s payment

9 Tattooist’s pattern

10 Copier at work?

11 G.I. garb

12 Middle Eastern ruler

14 Nike competitor

18 Bearded antelopes

22 Word before a former surname

25 Impressed deeply?

27 Moisten

28 Get to “I do” without ado

29 “Please stay!”

30 A Cyclops has only one

31 Milk source

32 Luke Skywalker’s mentor he was

33 Toy brick brand

34 “Hallelujah!”

35 Core workout goal

39 U-turn from NNW

40 Fish eggs

43 Trigger, as an alarm

45 Here, in Paris

46 Label in a health food aisle

47 German industrial valley

50 Urges (on)

51 German camera maker

52 Alphabetical ___

53 Fit together well

54 The “E” of HOMES

55 “Aww, c’mon …”

56 Golden rule word

57 Paradise in Genesis

59 Backbone of a novel?

62 Before, to a poet

solution

