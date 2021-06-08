CrosswordWorld News

puzzle

 ACROSS

  1 Fence opening 

  5 Beet’s leafy relative

 10 Unreturnable serve

 13 Amazon assistant

 15 Blender setting

 16 Ewe’s mate

 17 Words in a salad description

 19 “I don’t need to know this,” in 3-Down

 20 Has a meal at home

 21 Took the place of

 23 Blog feed letters

 24 Expected

 26 Earth: Prefix

 27 Went on a wild goose chase, say

 33 Tahoe and Titicaca

 36 Be too sweet

 37 Baby’s syllable

 38 Give off

 39 Stood out

 40 “___ my lips!”

 41 Hairstyling stuff

 42 Ninth mo.

 43 In a way, informally

 44 What a student who never goes to class can earn?

 48 Lead-in to “friendly”

 49 Openly LGBTQ+

 50 ___-mo

 53 Lemon pie topping

 58 Large bin for grain

 60 Pitching stat

 61 Not conforming to male or female stereotypes, and a hint to the word scrambled within 17-, 27- and 44-Across

 63 Bro or sis

 64 Olympic swimmer’s unit

 65 “May the ___ be with you”

 66 “___ All That” (2021 film)

 67 Atmosphere layer

 68 Former Russian ruler

DOWN

  1 “Minecraft” fanatic, perhaps

  2 Second name?

  3 “TTYL” and “IMO,” for two

  4 Past partners

  5 EMT’s specialty

  6 Shades

  7 Pi*r-squared, for a circle

  8 Tenant’s payment

  9 Tattooist’s pattern

 10 Copier at work?

 11 G.I. garb

 12 Middle Eastern ruler

 14 Nike competitor

 18 Bearded antelopes

 22 Word before a former surname

 25 Impressed deeply?

 27 Moisten

 28 Get to “I do” without ado

 29 “Please stay!”

 30 A Cyclops has only one

 31 Milk source

 32 Luke Skywalker’s mentor he was

 33 Toy brick brand

 34 “Hallelujah!”

 35 Core workout goal

 39 U-turn from NNW

 40 Fish eggs

 43 Trigger, as an alarm

 45 Here, in Paris

 46 Label in a health food aisle

 47 German industrial valley

 50 Urges (on)

 51 German camera maker

 52 Alphabetical ___

 53 Fit together well

 54 The “E” of HOMES

 55 “Aww, c’mon …”

 56 Golden rule word

 57 Paradise in Genesis

 59 Backbone of a novel?

 62 Before, to a poet

solution

