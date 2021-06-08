puzzle
ACROSS
1 Fence opening
5 Beet’s leafy relative
10 Unreturnable serve
13 Amazon assistant
15 Blender setting
16 Ewe’s mate
17 Words in a salad description
19 “I don’t need to know this,” in 3-Down
20 Has a meal at home
21 Took the place of
23 Blog feed letters
24 Expected
26 Earth: Prefix
27 Went on a wild goose chase, say
33 Tahoe and Titicaca
36 Be too sweet
37 Baby’s syllable
38 Give off
39 Stood out
40 “___ my lips!”
41 Hairstyling stuff
42 Ninth mo.
43 In a way, informally
44 What a student who never goes to class can earn?
48 Lead-in to “friendly”
49 Openly LGBTQ+
50 ___-mo
53 Lemon pie topping
58 Large bin for grain
60 Pitching stat
61 Not conforming to male or female stereotypes, and a hint to the word scrambled within 17-, 27- and 44-Across
63 Bro or sis
64 Olympic swimmer’s unit
65 “May the ___ be with you”
66 “___ All That” (2021 film)
67 Atmosphere layer
68 Former Russian ruler
DOWN
1 “Minecraft” fanatic, perhaps
2 Second name?
3 “TTYL” and “IMO,” for two
4 Past partners
5 EMT’s specialty
6 Shades
7 Pi*r-squared, for a circle
8 Tenant’s payment
9 Tattooist’s pattern
10 Copier at work?
11 G.I. garb
12 Middle Eastern ruler
14 Nike competitor
18 Bearded antelopes
22 Word before a former surname
25 Impressed deeply?
27 Moisten
28 Get to “I do” without ado
29 “Please stay!”
30 A Cyclops has only one
31 Milk source
32 Luke Skywalker’s mentor he was
33 Toy brick brand
34 “Hallelujah!”
35 Core workout goal
39 U-turn from NNW
40 Fish eggs
43 Trigger, as an alarm
45 Here, in Paris
46 Label in a health food aisle
47 German industrial valley
50 Urges (on)
51 German camera maker
52 Alphabetical ___
53 Fit together well
54 The “E” of HOMES
55 “Aww, c’mon …”
56 Golden rule word
57 Paradise in Genesis
59 Backbone of a novel?
62 Before, to a poet
solution
Comments