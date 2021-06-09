puzzle
ACROSS
1 Champagne-opening sounds
5 Impulsive
9 Pitfall
13 Country on Hispaniola
15 Meet ___ (encounter in “Love, Simon”)
16 Enormous
17 One eschewing synthetic pesticides (see letters 7 to 10 in this answer)
20 Command+Z, on a Mac
21 Gamer who might get pwned
22 “Leave it to me”
25 “Baby Cobra” comedian Wong
27 Islamic law
31 2017 hit whose title contains a fashion brand (4 to 7)
34 “___ you hungry, dear?”
35 Animated aardvark on TV
36 Owned
38 Damaging gossip
39 Liquid-confiscating org.
40 The Gay Nineties and others
43 Take to court
44 Sound of disapproval
46 Flow back
47 Vibes well with a group
49 Modern party notice
51 Go through a purse, perhaps (2 to 5)
53 Sends elsewhere
55 Tourette’s symptom
56 Jonathan Van ___ (nonbinary grooming expert on “Queer Eye”)
57 “La Vie en Rose” singer Edith
59 Bill dispensers
61 “Almost,” or a theme hint
68 Katz’s, for one
69 Take time off
70 Group of candidates
71 Viewed
72 Yellowstone grazers
73 Went 90 on I-90, say
DOWN
1 Vietnamese noodle soup
2 Canoe propeller
3 ___ Latin
4 Steadfast
5 Coke competitor
6 Leo’s birth mo., often
7 Funny Laurel
8 Give a ___ welcome
9 Shakespeare nickname
10 Seek office
11 At least 30, for a U.S. senator
12 For each
14 Stonewall ___ (site of a seminal uprising in LGBTQ+ history)
18 “That would sound about right”
19 Capital of Qatar
22 “So it seems”
23 Flowing handwriting
24 Pretend
26 Occupy
28 “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” e.g.
29 Utterly destroyed
30 Shows up to
32 Contraception option: Abbr.
33 Wander (about)
37 In reality
41 Oil type at a dispensary
42 Knight’s honorific
45 Intervenes
48 Throat parts
50 Most common lake in crosswords
52 16-Across creatures
54 Buffalo NHL player
58 Kerosene, for many jets
60 Roast hosts, briefly
61 LPs’ successors
62 California representative Barbara
63 Spanish cheer
64 Sound of disapproval
65 Gender pay ___
66 Devoured
67 Rainbow’s top color
