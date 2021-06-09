CrosswordWorld News

 ACROSS

  1 Champagne-opening sounds

  5 Impulsive

  9 Pitfall

 13 Country on Hispaniola

 15 Meet ___ (encounter in “Love, Simon”)

 16 Enormous

 17 One eschewing synthetic pesticides (see letters 7 to 10 in this answer)

 20 Command+Z, on a Mac

 21 Gamer who might get pwned

 22 “Leave it to me”

 25 “Baby Cobra” comedian Wong

 27 Islamic law

 31 2017 hit whose title contains a fashion brand (4 to 7)

 34 “___ you hungry, dear?”

 35 Animated aardvark on TV

 36 Owned

 38 Damaging gossip

 39 Liquid-confiscating org.

 40 The Gay Nineties and others

 43 Take to court

 44 Sound of disapproval

 46 Flow back

 47 Vibes well with a group

 49 Modern party notice

 51 Go through a purse, perhaps (2 to 5)

 53 Sends elsewhere

 55 Tourette’s symptom

 56 Jonathan Van ___ (nonbinary grooming expert on “Queer Eye”)

 57 “La Vie en Rose” singer Edith

 59 Bill dispensers

 61 “Almost,” or a theme hint

 68 Katz’s, for one

 69 Take time off

 70 Group of candidates

 71 Viewed

 72 Yellowstone grazers

 73 Went 90 on I-90, say

DOWN

  1 Vietnamese noodle soup

  2 Canoe propeller

  3 ___ Latin

  4 Steadfast

  5 Coke competitor

  6 Leo’s birth mo., often

  7 Funny Laurel

  8 Give a ___ welcome

  9 Shakespeare nickname

 10 Seek office

 11 At least 30, for a U.S. senator

 12 For each

 14 Stonewall ___ (site of a seminal uprising in LGBTQ+ history)

 18 “That would sound about right”

 19 Capital of Qatar

 22 “So it seems”

 23 Flowing handwriting

 24 Pretend

 26 Occupy

 28 “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” e.g.

 29 Utterly destroyed

 30 Shows up to

 32 Contraception option: Abbr.

 33 Wander (about)

 37 In reality

 41 Oil type at a dispensary

 42 Knight’s honorific

 45 Intervenes

 48 Throat parts

 50 Most common lake in crosswords

 52 16-Across creatures

 54 Buffalo NHL player

 58 Kerosene, for many jets

 60 Roast hosts, briefly

 61 LPs’ successors

 62 California representative Barbara

 63 Spanish cheer

 64 Sound of disapproval

 65 Gender pay ___

 66 Devoured

 67 Rainbow’s top color

