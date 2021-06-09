puzzle

ACROSS

1 Champagne-opening sounds

5 Impulsive

9 Pitfall

13 Country on Hispaniola

15 Meet ___ (encounter in “Love, Simon”)

16 Enormous

17 One eschewing synthetic pesticides (see letters 7 to 10 in this answer)

20 Command+Z, on a Mac

21 Gamer who might get pwned

22 “Leave it to me”

25 “Baby Cobra” comedian Wong

27 Islamic law

31 2017 hit whose title contains a fashion brand (4 to 7)

34 “___ you hungry, dear?”

35 Animated aardvark on TV

36 Owned

38 Damaging gossip

39 Liquid-confiscating org.

40 The Gay Nineties and others

43 Take to court

44 Sound of disapproval

46 Flow back

47 Vibes well with a group

49 Modern party notice

51 Go through a purse, perhaps (2 to 5)

53 Sends elsewhere

55 Tourette’s symptom

56 Jonathan Van ___ (nonbinary grooming expert on “Queer Eye”)

57 “La Vie en Rose” singer Edith

59 Bill dispensers

61 “Almost,” or a theme hint

68 Katz’s, for one

69 Take time off

70 Group of candidates

71 Viewed

72 Yellowstone grazers

73 Went 90 on I-90, say

DOWN

1 Vietnamese noodle soup

2 Canoe propeller

3 ___ Latin

4 Steadfast

5 Coke competitor

6 Leo’s birth mo., often

7 Funny Laurel

8 Give a ___ welcome

9 Shakespeare nickname

10 Seek office

11 At least 30, for a U.S. senator

12 For each

14 Stonewall ___ (site of a seminal uprising in LGBTQ+ history)

18 “That would sound about right”

19 Capital of Qatar

22 “So it seems”

23 Flowing handwriting

24 Pretend

26 Occupy

28 “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” e.g.

29 Utterly destroyed

30 Shows up to

32 Contraception option: Abbr.

33 Wander (about)

37 In reality

41 Oil type at a dispensary

42 Knight’s honorific

45 Intervenes

48 Throat parts

50 Most common lake in crosswords

52 16-Across creatures

54 Buffalo NHL player

58 Kerosene, for many jets

60 Roast hosts, briefly

61 LPs’ successors

62 California representative Barbara

63 Spanish cheer

64 Sound of disapproval

65 Gender pay ___

66 Devoured

67 Rainbow’s top color

