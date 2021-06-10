puzzle
ACROSS
1 Part ways
6 University of New Mexico student
10 Classroom cheater’s sound
14 Ready to do a pushup
15 First fratricide fatality
16 Grains in some pudding
17 Braised vegetable in German cuisine
19 “___ go bragh!” (“Ireland forever!”)
20 Brand originally called Froffles
21 Tomato variety
22 Often-stolen ID
23 Getting on in life
24 Tangy, fizzy drink
28 Medicinal measures
30 Found a new purpose for
31 Senators’ capital city?
36 Zest source
37 Medium-ripe ingredients at a pizza parlor
41 Very large, informally
42 Like some plants
43 End of a sequel’s title
45 Bridge support
50 Central Thai dish made with chilies
55 Cousin of contra-
56 Resort with many robes
57 ___ Ski Valley, New Mexico
58 Superfan
59 Enterprise shuttle’s org.
61 Peruvian crop with husks (theme hint: think Skittles colors)
63 Poems of admiration
64 Fourth-largest Great Lake
65 Shed an iceberg
66 Discard
67 Raggedy ___ (popular dolls)
68 Wiser’s companion
DOWN
1 Extend, as one’s wings
2 Having a bun in the oven
3 Ski resort shelters
4 Encrypted
5 Drink that Colonists paid a steep price for
6 Hard work
7 Malia or Sasha
8 Initiated
9 “Hurrah,” at a futbol game
10 Word after “under” or “water”
11 Navy negative
12 Bio., chem. or phys.
13 Midmorning hour
18 Sis’s sib, perhaps
22 “Do you get it now?”
25 Fruit you may stomp on
26 Studies near libraries, perhaps?
27 Compute 18+9, say
29 Only three-letter scale note
32 Discussion point
33 Rarely seen banknote
34 Like the name Miles, for a marathoner
35 Rainy
37 525,600 minutes, usually
38 Exits
39 Slip that excuses tardiness
40 S.F. summer hours
41 Car efficiency stat
44 One ___ million
46 Scamp
47 Still secret
48 “Feed a cold, ___ a fever”
49 Confessional visitor
51 Total reversal
52 ___ to go
53 Procedures to learn, with “the”
54 Luxury fashion monogram
59 Negative adverb
60 Kerfuffle
61 Mendel’s legume
62 Environmental prefix
solution
Comments