puzzle

ACROSS

1 Part ways

6 University of New Mexico student

10 Classroom cheater’s sound

14 Ready to do a pushup

15 First fratricide fatality

16 Grains in some pudding

17 Braised vegetable in German cuisine

19 “___ go bragh!” (“Ireland forever!”)

20 Brand originally called Froffles

21 Tomato variety

22 Often-stolen ID

23 Getting on in life

24 Tangy, fizzy drink

28 Medicinal measures

30 Found a new purpose for

31 Senators’ capital city?

36 Zest source

37 Medium-ripe ingredients at a pizza parlor

41 Very large, informally

42 Like some plants

43 End of a sequel’s title

45 Bridge support

50 Central Thai dish made with chilies

55 Cousin of contra-

56 Resort with many robes

57 ___ Ski Valley, New Mexico

58 Superfan

59 Enterprise shuttle’s org.

61 Peruvian crop with husks (theme hint: think Skittles colors)

63 Poems of admiration

64 Fourth-largest Great Lake

65 Shed an iceberg

66 Discard

67 Raggedy ___ (popular dolls)

68 Wiser’s companion

DOWN

1 Extend, as one’s wings

2 Having a bun in the oven

3 Ski resort shelters

4 Encrypted

5 Drink that Colonists paid a steep price for

6 Hard work

7 Malia or Sasha

8 Initiated

9 “Hurrah,” at a futbol game

10 Word after “under” or “water”

11 Navy negative

12 Bio., chem. or phys.

13 Midmorning hour

18 Sis’s sib, perhaps

22 “Do you get it now?”

25 Fruit you may stomp on

26 Studies near libraries, perhaps?

27 Compute 18+9, say

29 Only three-letter scale note

32 Discussion point

33 Rarely seen banknote

34 Like the name Miles, for a marathoner

35 Rainy

37 525,600 minutes, usually

38 Exits

39 Slip that excuses tardiness

40 S.F. summer hours

41 Car efficiency stat

44 One ___ million

46 Scamp

47 Still secret

48 “Feed a cold, ___ a fever”

49 Confessional visitor

51 Total reversal

52 ___ to go

53 Procedures to learn, with “the”

54 Luxury fashion monogram

59 Negative adverb

60 Kerfuffle

61 Mendel’s legume

62 Environmental prefix

solution

