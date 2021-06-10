CrosswordWorld News

Crossword

By
0
Views: Visits 7

puzzle

 ACROSS

  1 Part ways

  6 University of New Mexico student

 10 Classroom cheater’s sound

 14 Ready to do a pushup

 15 First fratricide fatality

 16 Grains in some pudding

 17 Braised vegetable in German cuisine

 19 “___ go bragh!” (“Ireland forever!”)

 20 Brand originally called Froffles

 21 Tomato variety

 22 Often-stolen ID

 23 Getting on in life

 24 Tangy, fizzy drink

 28 Medicinal measures

 30 Found a new purpose for

 31 Senators’ capital city?

 36 Zest source

 37 Medium-ripe ingredients at a pizza parlor

 41 Very large, informally

 42 Like some plants

 43 End of a sequel’s title

 45 Bridge support

 50 Central Thai dish made with chilies

 55 Cousin of contra-

 56 Resort with many robes

 57 ___ Ski Valley, New Mexico

 58 Superfan

 59 Enterprise shuttle’s org.

 61 Peruvian crop with husks (theme hint: think Skittles colors)

 63 Poems of admiration

 64 Fourth-largest Great Lake

 65 Shed an iceberg

 66 Discard

 67 Raggedy ___ (popular dolls)

 68 Wiser’s companion

DOWN

  1 Extend, as one’s wings

  2 Having a bun in the oven

  3 Ski resort shelters

  4 Encrypted

  5 Drink that Colonists paid a steep price for

  6 Hard work

  7 Malia or Sasha

  8 Initiated

  9 “Hurrah,” at a futbol game

 10 Word after “under” or “water”

 11 Navy negative

 12 Bio., chem. or phys.

 13 Midmorning hour

 18 Sis’s sib, perhaps

 22 “Do you get it now?”

 25 Fruit you may stomp on

 26 Studies near libraries, perhaps?

 27 Compute 18+9, say

 29 Only three-letter scale note

 32 Discussion point

 33 Rarely seen banknote

 34 Like the name Miles, for a marathoner

 35 Rainy

 37 525,600 minutes, usually

 38 Exits

 39 Slip that excuses tardiness

 40 S.F. summer hours

 41 Car efficiency stat

 44 One ___ million

 46 Scamp

 47 Still secret

 48 “Feed a cold, ___ a fever”

 49 Confessional visitor

 51 Total reversal

 52 ___ to go

 53 Procedures to learn, with “the”

 54 Luxury fashion monogram

 59 Negative adverb

 60 Kerfuffle

 61 Mendel’s legume

 62 Environmental prefix

solution

Buhari Interview: South-South Group Advocates Dialogue, Strengthening Regional Ties To Sustain Nigeria’s Integrity

Previous article

NDDC: WCF Cautions FG Against Okomagba’s Nomination

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Crossword