puzzle
ACROSS
1 Source of some carpets and cats, once
7 Emeril’s sound effect
10 Place that appropriately rhymes with “Ahhh”
13 Playwright Eugene
14 Amount of medicine
15 Cleverness
16 Unnerve
17 *Basis of some election predictions
19 Linen color
20 Beauty brand
21 Word before “code” or “51”
22 *Animated filmmaking technique
25 Marries
26 Rice wine
27 Greek letters before omegas
29 Badger
32 DEA worker
34 Secret supply
38 *Somehow
42 “Blowin’ in the Wind” singer Bob
43 Like Denny’s, at all hours
44 Fury
45 Blocks, like a river
48 Ego ___ (self-gratifying “journey”)
50 Frosty has a corncob one
53 *Graph of a bond’s interest rate
58 Brazilian berry
59 Moist, as morning grass
60 Wander
61 Instruction on many official documents, or a hint to the starred answers’ starts
63 Ask too much
65 Prop in a golf movie?
66 Cell reception indicators
67 Chatterbox
68 Slip up
69 British songwriter Rita
70 Like a formal affair
DOWN
1 Tiny holes
2 Make into law
3 Hip again
4 Crunches’ relatives at the gym
5 Not feeling so well
6 The “A” in IPA
7 Proof of purchasing cereal
8 South Koreans and others
9 Encountered
10 Promised
11 In a heap
12 He has the whole world in his hands
14 Place to order cold cuts
18 Plays with, kitten-style
20 In ___ (unborn)
23 Tomorrow, in Tulum
24 “Sure”
28 Quintessential
29 Indicate approval
30 Even a little bit
31 Hair product
33 ___-Magnon
35 Greek X
36 She/___ pronouns
37 Prior to, poetically
39 Enter a pool gradually
40 In a fitting way
41 Awkward smarty-pants, perhaps
46 Greeting in a love letter
47 ___ Nevada mountains
49 58-Across’ color
50 Ctrl+V, on a PC
51 More treacherous, like a winter road
52 Cellphone’s ancestor
54 Females in a flock
55 Castles that may endanger kings?
56 Flower holders
57 Nail file material
62 “A Black Lady Sketch Show” network
63 “___ be an honor!”
64 Damage
solution
Comments