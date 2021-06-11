CrosswordWorld News

 ACROSS

  1 Source of some carpets and cats, once

  7 Emeril’s sound effect

 10 Place that appropriately rhymes with “Ahhh”

 13 Playwright Eugene

 14 Amount of medicine

 15 Cleverness

 16 Unnerve

 17 *Basis of some election predictions

 19 Linen color

 20 Beauty brand

 21 Word before “code” or “51”

 22 *Animated filmmaking technique

 25 Marries

 26 Rice wine

 27 Greek letters before omegas

 29 Badger

 32 DEA worker

 34 Secret supply

 38 *Somehow

 42 “Blowin’ in the Wind” singer Bob

 43 Like Denny’s, at all hours

 44 Fury

 45 Blocks, like a river

 48 Ego ___ (self-gratifying “journey”)

 50 Frosty has a corncob one

 53 *Graph of a bond’s interest rate

 58 Brazilian berry

 59 Moist, as morning grass

 60 Wander

 61 Instruction on many official documents, or a hint to the starred answers’ starts

 63 Ask too much

 65 Prop in a golf movie?

 66 Cell reception indicators

 67 Chatterbox

 68 Slip up

 69 British songwriter Rita

 70 Like a formal affair

DOWN

  1 Tiny holes

  2 Make into law

  3 Hip again

  4 Crunches’ relatives at the gym

  5 Not feeling so well

  6 The “A” in IPA

  7 Proof of purchasing cereal

  8 South Koreans and others

  9 Encountered

 10 Promised

 11 In a heap

 12 He has the whole world in his hands

 14 Place to order cold cuts

 18 Plays with, kitten-style

 20 In ___ (unborn)

 23 Tomorrow, in Tulum

 24 “Sure”

 28 Quintessential

 29 Indicate approval

 30 Even a little bit

 31 Hair product

 33 ___-Magnon

 35 Greek X

 36 She/___ pronouns

 37 Prior to, poetically

 39 Enter a pool gradually

 40 In a fitting way

 41 Awkward smarty-pants, perhaps

 46 Greeting in a love letter

 47 ___ Nevada mountains

 49 58-Across’ color

 50 Ctrl+V, on a PC

 51 More treacherous, like a winter road

 52 Cellphone’s ancestor

 54 Females in a flock

 55 Castles that may endanger kings?

 56 Flower holders

 57 Nail file material

 62 “A Black Lady Sketch Show” network

 63 “___ be an honor!”

 64 Damage

solution

