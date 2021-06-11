puzzle

ACROSS

1 Source of some carpets and cats, once

7 Emeril’s sound effect

10 Place that appropriately rhymes with “Ahhh”

13 Playwright Eugene

14 Amount of medicine

15 Cleverness

16 Unnerve

17 *Basis of some election predictions

19 Linen color

20 Beauty brand

21 Word before “code” or “51”

22 *Animated filmmaking technique

25 Marries

26 Rice wine

27 Greek letters before omegas

29 Badger

32 DEA worker

34 Secret supply

38 *Somehow

42 “Blowin’ in the Wind” singer Bob

43 Like Denny’s, at all hours

44 Fury

45 Blocks, like a river

48 Ego ___ (self-gratifying “journey”)

50 Frosty has a corncob one

53 *Graph of a bond’s interest rate

58 Brazilian berry

59 Moist, as morning grass

60 Wander

61 Instruction on many official documents, or a hint to the starred answers’ starts

63 Ask too much

65 Prop in a golf movie?

66 Cell reception indicators

67 Chatterbox

68 Slip up

69 British songwriter Rita

70 Like a formal affair

DOWN

1 Tiny holes

2 Make into law

3 Hip again

4 Crunches’ relatives at the gym

5 Not feeling so well

6 The “A” in IPA

7 Proof of purchasing cereal

8 South Koreans and others

9 Encountered

10 Promised

11 In a heap

12 He has the whole world in his hands

14 Place to order cold cuts

18 Plays with, kitten-style

20 In ___ (unborn)

23 Tomorrow, in Tulum

24 “Sure”

28 Quintessential

29 Indicate approval

30 Even a little bit

31 Hair product

33 ___-Magnon

35 Greek X

36 She/___ pronouns

37 Prior to, poetically

39 Enter a pool gradually

40 In a fitting way

41 Awkward smarty-pants, perhaps

46 Greeting in a love letter

47 ___ Nevada mountains

49 58-Across’ color

50 Ctrl+V, on a PC

51 More treacherous, like a winter road

52 Cellphone’s ancestor

54 Females in a flock

55 Castles that may endanger kings?

56 Flower holders

57 Nail file material

62 “A Black Lady Sketch Show” network

63 “___ be an honor!”

64 Damage

solution

