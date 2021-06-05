Cuba Gooding Jr | Image: AP

A woman who accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of groping her at a New York City nightclub has reportedly won a default judgement against the American actor.

Natasha Ashworth sued Gooding in October 2019, claiming that while she was serving him at Tao Downtown Nightclub the year before, he repeatedly tried to grope her backside.

The Academy award-winning actor, 53, failed to respond to Ashworth’s complaint for more than a year.

Gooding has denied the allegations, but because he failed to respond to the lawsuit for over a year, Ashworth requested in January that the court grant her a default judgement against him, Page Six reported Thursday.

The actor seems to have never even hired a civil attorney to defend himself, as court records show that no papers have been filed on his behalf, and a lawyer has not been listed to represent him in the case, according to the outlet.

Page Six reported that on Wednesday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Alexander Tisch granted Ashworth’s request for a default judgement against Gooding regarding her claims of assault and battery, but denied default judgement on her allegations of emotional distress because of redundancy.

Gooding has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 30 women, according to Page Six, and has also been criminally charged on six misdemeanor counts of sexual abuse and forcible touching based on the allegations of three accusers, including Ashworth.

In June 2019, he was arrested and charged with forcible touching after a woman accused him of grabbing her breast at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in the Moxy Times Square hotel.

