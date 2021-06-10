Professionals and Corporate experts will today in Lagos, convene to discuss gender related issues, especially as they affect gender inclusion in Nigeria.

The discussion is hosted by the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) as part of its special series, focusing on honoring outstanding women achievers in Nigeria.

The Series, with the theme, “Breaking the Glass Ceiling for Pioneer Women”, will play host to renowned scholars and seasoned administrators, who will share their thoughts on ways to foster more gender inclusiveness in Nigeria.

The event will recognize and honour the Managing Director/CEO of Benin Electricity Distribution Company, Dr. Mrs. Funke Osibodu, former presidential Candidate, Dr. Sarah Jibril and former Dean of Law, University of Lagos, Prof. Chioma Agomo.

Notable among the Guest and speakers are Hon. Minister of Women affairs, Hon. Mrs. Pauline Tallen, Director General of The National Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Prof. Moji Adeyeye, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State Princess Mrs. Adebisi Sosan, among others.

The series, which started April 15, 2021, honored the likes of the former ICAN President, Princess Adenike Adeniran, Former Executive Director, Finance, NNPC, Dr. Hajiya Aisha Abdulrahman, and Former Director General, Raw Material Research and Development Council, Dr. Oluremi Aribisala, among others.

The essence of the series is to promote and encourage more female participation in the entire fabrics of Nigeria’s social structure and to motivate younger generation of women to shun apathy and work hard to break the mythical glass ceiling.

