DAAR Communications PLC owners, and operators of Africa Independent Television, Raypower FM, and Faaji Radio, have suspended their Twitter operations following the directive of the National Broadcasting Company.

In a statement issued on Monday, signed by the management, the operators said that they will go to court to challenge the National Broadcasting Commission’s stance on the suspension of Twitter announced by the Federal Government once the strike by Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria is over.

According to the statement, the ban by the FG does not represent any law as contemplated by the National Broadcasting Code.

“AIT, Raypower and Faaji Radio have suspended the use of their Twitter handles but will challenge the NBC directives in court as soon as judiciary workers suspend their ongoing strike,” the statement read in part.

Recall that the NBC, in a statement on Monday, directed all broadcast stations across the nation to suspend their patronage of Twitter and stop using it as a source of news.

The directive also demands that they deactivate their accounts on the microblogging site.

Nigerians reacted with shock and anger last week Friday after the Federal Government announced the indefinite suspension of the operations of micro-blogging and social networking service, Twitter in the country.

The suspension was in response to Twitter’s decision last Wednesday to delete a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari in which he threatened to treat those attacking security agencies “with the language they understand”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

