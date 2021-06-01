Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Dead At 20

Lil Loaded, the rapper out of Dallas, Texas whose real name is Deshawn Robertson, died on Monday at age 20, according to People News.

Ashkan Mehryari, an attorney for the Dallas-based hip-hop artist confirmed his client’s death by suicide in an email to New York Post. He said that his client’s death was “very tragic” and unexpected.

“He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him,” Mehryari told The Dallas Morning News.

According to hip-hop magazine XXL, Robertson, in his last Instagram story, had posted a message that read in part:

Dear most high, please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of the blessings that have been put in my life. I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all your children, and I’m ready for my heart and soul to join you.

The musician signed with Epic Records after “6locc 6a6y” went viral. His death comes a week after his 2019 song “6locc 6a6y” was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. The song had been a YouTube hit.

The rapper’s death also comes a day before he was scheduled to appear in court for an admonishment hearing for the alleged murder of his friend, 18-year-old Khalia Walker.

Loaded turned himself into authorities back in November, 15 days after the shooting, but has maintained his innocence.

He wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of his mugshot:

I appreciate all y’all support. They try to make u look guilty when u innocent regardless, we going to get pass this. Rip my brother love u​​​​​​​.

