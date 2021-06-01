PDP Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has again alerted Nigerians on an alleged plot by officials of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration to divert over N1.7 trillion, ($3.9 billion) to their personal purses, under the guise of acquiring 20 percent shares in the $19.5 billion refinery being built by Dangote Group.

This is even as the party expressed worry over the “opaque and nebulous deal being pushed by fraudulent officials which not only allows corrupt persons in the government to divert the funds but also entangles and smears the unsuspecting firm with corruption.”

ALSO READ: FG inaugurates new NSITF board, says era of looting gone In a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, Tuesday, said while it has nothing against any genuine and honest incentives for private refineries or any moves to divest our economic interest in the private sector, it would insist that such must not be used as a ruse to siphon funds from the national treasury.

“Is it not an absurdity for a government, which cannot fix our refineries, to be planning to spend such huge amount of money in a venture that it would be a minority stakeholder, if not in the pursuit of sleazy deals by corrupt officials? This is more so as the payment arrangement involving crude barter has remained hazy, underhanded, and lacking in the required transparency in evaluation, cost, and exchange terms.

ALSO READ: Breaking: We’ve given enough time to those trying to destroy Nigeria – Buhari “Our party, therefore, demands that the federal government immediately halt this nebulous process. The transaction must be made completely open, in terms of conditions for crude barter, signatories, duration, equity sharing, and signatories, among other conditions.

“The PDP also urges the Dangote Group and other concerned investing firms to be wary of going into any kind of deals with corrupt officials of the APC administration.

‘Our party charges the National Assembly to protect the nation by summoning the management of the NNPC and immediately commence a holistic investigation into this deal.

“The PDP insists that any process involving the divesting of our nation’s economic interest by the government must be made open, transparent, and not allowed to become a conduit pipe for treasury-looting officials in the APC administration.

Vanguard News Nigeria