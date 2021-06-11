Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sherrif Oborevwori, yesterday, hinted that open grazing of cattle will soon be outlawed in the state following moves by the lawmakers to legislate on the issue.

Speaking with journalists in Asaba, while marking the second session of the seventh Assembly, Oborevwori said as soon as the House resumes plenary, members of the House would commence the process of enacting the law to ban anti-open grazing in the state.

“We will address the issue urgently, because we are in support of the ban on open grazing, as recently canvassed by southern governors,” he said.

On financial autonomy for the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Oborevwori disclosed that the procedure had begun to grant financial autonomy to parliamentary workers in the state to ensure increased dividends of democracy.

To the end, he commended the union for its maturity in opting for dialogue instead of violence in actualising its autonomy, noting: “There is high level of mutual respect between the leadership of PASAN and the state House of Assembly.”

MEANWHILE, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, commissioned eight blocks of classrooms and Skill Acquisition Centre by Prince Ebeano Supermarket for the St. Columba Grammar School, Agbor in Ika South Council.

While unveiling the project, Okowa urged well to do individuals and other stakeholders to raise the standard of education by assisting government to promote and develop the youths via education.

Okowa, who was represented by Ika South Council Chairman, Bath Ilegbonlem, said education, as the bedrock of nation building, inculcates discipline in people and ensure a refined society.

He commended Prince Ebeano for donating the facilities to the Columba Grammar School, noting that the gesture would assist to raise the quality of education in Nigeria, as government could not do it alone.

Dein of Agbor Kingdom, Ikenchukwu Keagborekuzi appealed to the mission schools to libralize their admission process and reduce their school fees to give more access to the students to make use of the facilities.

The donor, CEO Prince Ebeano Supermarket said the eight blocks were built to impact on the lives of the people and provide a skill acquisition centre that would give youths the requisite education to make them functional members of society.

He said the gesture was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to leave positive footprints on the sands of time and be remembered long after the promoters were all gone

On his part, Director of Education, Catholic Diocese of Issele Uku, Reverend Father Anthony Banye, said: “Education is an effective tool to promote transformation and development of individuals and the nation from ignorance to enlightenment and self-awareness”.



