The Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, on Thursday said the assembly passed nine of the 14 bills it received between June 2020 and June 2021.

Oborevwori said this during a press briefing as part of activities to mark the second anniversary of the Delta Seventh Assembly in Asaba on Thursday.

He said that the house received a total of 14 bills and 34 motions and of the 14 bills, nine were executive ones, while the remaining five were private member bills.

The speaker said that of the nine bills passed, eight had been assented to by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa.

”The remaining five bills are still undergoing legislative consideration in the house,” he said.

Oborevwori also said that one of the remarkable feats recorded during the period was the passage of the bill establishing three new universities in the state.

He said that the establishment of the universities would help cater for the teaming youths that wish to further their education to tertiary level.

"This will help them get admission into universities as more spaces have been provided," he said.

Oborevwori listed the other bills passed to included the Revised Appropriation Bill, 2020; Violence Against Persons Bill, 2020; Delta State Appropriation Bill, 2021; and Delta State Security Agency Bill, 2020.

He said that the assembly was mindful of the policies and programmes of the state government towards the development of the state, while performing its duties.

According to him, requests from the executive bothering on the welfare and economic well-being of the people were treated speedily after thorough considerations by the lawmakers.

He said that apart from making laws for the good governance, the assembly built a competent workforce with deliberate effort to ensure capacity training for members, aides and staff of the assembly.

The speaker said that the second session of the sssembly began at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic which affected the state and global communities.

”By the grace of God, we pulled through and here we are, determined more than ever to continue to improve on our previous performance,” he said.

The speaker commended Gov. Okowa for his support to the legislative arm of government.

”As a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he has demonstrated good leadership by honouring the principles of separation of powers,” he stated.

Oborevwori also described the governor as a champion of financial autonomy for all the arms of government in the state. (NAN)

