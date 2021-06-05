A yet-to-be-identified pastor and one other have been arrested by men of the Delta state police command for the alleged murder of a 13-year-old girl, Miracle Mwafor, whose heart was ripped open and other vital organs removed in Boji Boji Agbor on Friday, June 4.

According to Punch , the victim and her mother who is a petty trader attend the church of the clergyman. On Friday after the evening service, the pastor claimed he placed Miracle on a motorcycle for her to be taken home. The mother who was at home became agitated after waiting endlessly without seeing her child.

The police were alerted and after a thorough investigation, the motorcyclist was apprehended. When interrogated, the suspect implicated the pastor. The suspects were said to have later led detectives to the spot where the girl’s mutilated body was dumped at the back of the state School of Nursing by Central Hospital.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, said the pastor and another member of the church had been arrested.

He said, “We have arrested the pastor of the church and one other suspect who is a member of the church. Whether the other person is the okada man or not I can’t confirm for now.”